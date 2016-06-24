June 24 Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several U.S.-listed companies, including CubeSmart, Sovran Self Storage and CACI International, on Friday. HIGHLIGHTS * T-Mobile US Inc : Nomura cuts to neutral from buy * Weatherford International Plc : Imperial Capital starts with an in-line rating * Extra Space Storage , Sovran Self Storage :DA Davidson starts with neutral Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Friday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. See bottom of the table for sector changes. * Accenture Plc : Bernstein raises price target to $120 from $112 * Accenture Plc : BMO raises price target to $118 from $113; rating market perform * Accenture Plc : Credit Suisse cuts to neutral rating * Accenture Plc : RBC raises price target to $127 from $121; rating outperform * Affiliated Managers Group Inc : Deutsche Bank ups target price to $208 from $207 * Alarm.com Holdings Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target to $24 from $22; neutral * American Farmland Co : Citigroup cuts price target to $7.5 from $8 * American Software : B. Riley raises price target to $12.50 from $12;buy rating * AmSurg Corp : Mizuho raises target price to $95 from $90 * AT&T Inc : Buckingham Research cuts to neutral rating - Benzinga.com * Baker Hughes Inc : Susquehanna raises price target to $55 from $54 * Bank of The Ozarks Inc : KBW cuts price target to $46 from $48 * BlackBerry : CIBC cuts price target to $7 from $7.25 * BlackBerry Ltd : MKM Partners cuts target to $7.50 from $8.50; rating neutral * BlackRock Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $385 from $383 * Brightcove Inc : Northland Capital starts with outperform; target price $15 * Buffalo Wild Wings Inc : Guggenheim raises to buy rating * CACI International : Citigroup cuts target price to $106; rating buy * CACI International Inc : Maxim cuts price target to $109 from $115; rating buy * CACI International : RBC cuts price target to $97 from $103 * CBOE Holdings Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $63 from $62 * Celadon Group Inc : Stifel cuts to hold - Thefly.com * Cempra Inc : Stifel cuts price target to $47 from $51 * Charles Schwab Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $34 from $33 * Concordia Healthcare : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $45 from $55; buy * CubeSmart : D.A. Davidson starts with neutral; target price $35 * Cypress Semiconductor Corp : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $10 from $9 * Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc : Susquehanna raises price target to $26 from $25 * Dick's Sporting Goods Inc : Stifel resumes with buy; target price $50 * Emerge Energy Services : D.A. Davidson raises target to $7 from $5; underperform * Emerge Energy Services : Seaport Global Securities raises to buy from neutral * Emerge Energy Services : Wunderlich raises price target to $12 from $9; hold * Envision Healthcare Holdings Inc : Mizuho raises target price to $27 from $24 * Equinix Inc : Raymond James raises price target to $440 from $380 * Eversource Energy : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $58 from $59 * Extra Space Storage : D.A. Davidson starts with neutral; target price $95 * Federal Realty Investment Trust : Stifel cuts to hold from buy * General Mills : Credit Suisse raises target price to $68 from $61 * General Mills : Morgan Stanley raises target price to $60 from $56; equal-weight * Halliburton Co : UBS raises price target to $55 from $50; rating buy * HB Fuller Co : Deutsche Bank raises price target to $50 from $47; rating hold * Herman Miller Inc : BB&T cuts to hold rating - Thefly.com * Hibbett Sports Inc : Stifel resumes with hold * Interface Inc : Raymond James cuts to underperform from market perform * Invesco Ltd : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $35 from $34 * Liberty Global Plc : Pivotal Research cuts target price to $41 from $50; buy * Mack-Cali Realty Corp : Barclays raises target price by $2 to $26 * Marathon Oil : BMO raises price target to $20 from $15; rating market perform * McCormick & Company : Deutsche Bank raises price target to $110 from $105; buy * Methode Electronics Inc : Baird raises price target to $45 from $35 * Methode Electronics Inc : Baird raises to outperform rating * National Storage Affiliates : D.A. Davidson starts with buy; target price $25 * Newfield Exploration : Barclays raises price target to $35 from $28; overweight * Nexpoint Residential : Ladenburg Thalmann ups price target by $1 to $19.50; buy * Northern Trust Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $74 from $73 * Oracle : Jefferies raises price target to $51 from $50; rating buy * Pacific Continental : Sandler O'Neill cuts target price by $0.50 to $18.50; buy * Pioneer Natural Resources : Simmons assumes with overweight rating * Pioneer Natural Resources : Simmons assumes with target price $201 * Progress Software Corp : Wedbush raises target price to $24 from $22; neutral * SciQuest Inc : Raymond James cuts to market perform from outperform * Sonic Corp : Barclays cuts price target to $30 from $33 * Sonic Corp : Guggenheim cuts price target to $38 from $40 * Sonic Corp : Jefferies cuts price target to $32 from $34; rating hold * SouthWest Airlines : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $54 from $60; outperform * Southwest Airlines Co : Cowen and Company cuts target to $49 from $51; outperform * Sovran Self Storage Inc : D.A. Davidson starts with neutral; target price $110 * Sovran Self Storage Inc : Evercore ISI raises to buy * Starz : Macquarie raises target price to $35 from $30 * Synnex Corp : Brean Capital raises target price to $108 from $97; rating buy * Synnex Corp : Citigroup raises price target to $103 from $87 * T-Mobile US Inc : Nomura cuts price target to $44 from $46 * T-Mobile US Inc : Nomura cuts to neutral from buy * TransDigm : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to $300 from $280; rating buy * Trimble Navigation : Wedbush raises target price to $29 from $27 * Unit Corp : Seaport Global Securities resumes coverage with buy rating * Unit Corp : Seaport Global Securities resumes coverage with $22 target price * Univar : Barclays cuts to equal weight from overweight * Weatherford International Plc : Imperial Capital starts with an in-line rating * Weatherford International Plc : Imperial Capital starts with price target of $7 * WebMD Health Corp : SunTrust Robinson raises price target to $76 from $75; buy * Willbros Group Inc : Morgan Stanley raises to equal weight rating - Benzinga.com * Willis Towers Watson Plc : Janney cuts to neutral rating - Benzinga.com Indus Changes * Equity Strategy: Credit Suisse cuts S&P 500 .SPX year-end target to 2,000 from 2,150 (Compiled by Fareha Khan in Bengaluru)