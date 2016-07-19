July 19 Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets
on several U.S.-listed companies, including Michaels Companies, Tesoro and Star Bulk Carriers,
on Tuesday.
HIGHLIGHTS
Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Tuesday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order.
* 3M Co : Jefferies raises target price to $210
* 8X8 Inc : Dougherty raises target price to $18 from $15
* Aecom : Keybanc raises target price to $38 from $35
* Albemarle Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $102
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc : Barclays raises target to $113 from $105
* Allscripts Healthcare : Cowen and Company ups target to $17 from $16; outperform
* Alon USA Partners LP : Citigroup cuts target price to $10.8 from $11
* Altisource Residential Corp : KBW cuts target price to $11 from $12
* American Homes 4 Rent : KBW raises target price to $19 from $17
* American International Group Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target to $57 from $58
* Apartment Investment and Management Co : Barclays raises target to $50 from $47
* ARM Holdings : Pacific Crest cuts to sector weight rating
* Ashland Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $140
* Astec Industries Inc : Baird cuts to neutral
* Atwood Oceanics Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $13
* Avalonbay Communities Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $186 from $188
* Bank of America Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $16.50 from $16
* Bank of America Corp : KBW raises target price to $15 from $14
* Basic Energy Services Inc : Nomura cuts target price to $2 from $3
* Boston Properties Inc : Barclays raises target price to $159 from $149
* Boston Properties Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $141 from $129
* Brandywine Realty Trust : Barclays raises target price to $17 from $16
* Brixmor Property Group Inc : Barclays raises target price to $28 from $27
* Brown & Brown Inc : Barclays raises target price to $31 from $30
* Burlington Stores Inc : Citigroup raises target price to $75 from $66
* Burlington Stores Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $85 from $70
* Cabot Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $60
* Calatlantic Group Inc : RBC starts with outperform rating; $48 price target
* Cal-Maine Foods Inc : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $40 from $37
* Camden Property Trust : Barclays raises target price to $92 from $91
* Celanese Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $83
* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc : CLSA raises to outperform from underperform
* Chubb Ltd : Credit Suisse raises target price to $136 from $131
* Clubcorp Holdings Inc : Imperial raises price target to $14 from $12
* Colony Starwood Homes : KBW cuts to market perform from outperform
* Colony Starwood Homes : KBW raises target price to $32 from $30
* Columbia Property Trust Inc : BMO raises target price to $27 from $25; outperform
* Cooper Tire & Rubber Co : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $32 from $34
* Coresite Realty Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $102 from $91
* CubeSmart : Jefferies raises target price to $39 from $36
* CVR Refining LP : Citigroup cuts target price to $7 from $12
* Cyrusone Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $62 from $57
* Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $25
* Digital Realty Trust Inc : Barclays raises target price to $118 from $110
* Digital Realty Trust Inc : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy
* Digital Realty Trust Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $115 from $108
* Domino's Pizza Inc : Nomura raises target price to $140 from $135
* Douglas Emmett Inc : Barclays raises target price to $33 from $31
* Duke Realty Corp : Barclays raises target price to $27 from $25
* Dupont Fabros Technology Inc : Barclays raises target price to $52 from $49
* Dupont Fabros Technology Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $46 from $44
* Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $91 from $98
* EMC Corp : Brean raises target price to $30 from $29; rating buy
* Emcor Group Inc : Keybanc cuts to sector weight from overweight
* Ensco Plc : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $10.50 from $12
* Ensco Plc : Jefferies cuts target price to $10
* Ensco Plc : Seaport Global Securities raises target price to $9 from $8; sell
* Equity One Inc : Barclays raises target price to $30 from $28
* Equity Residential : Jefferies cuts target price to $62 from $66
* Essex Property Trust Inc : Barclays raises target price to $243 from $242
* Essex Property Trust Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $209 from $230
* Evoke Pharma Inc : Noble Life Science Partners cuts to hold rating
* Extra Space Storage Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $115 from $110
* Federal Realty Investment Trust : Jefferies raises target price to $173 from $160
* First Industrial Realty Trust Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $27 from $26
* Fluor Corp : Keybanc raises target price to $58 from $55
* FMC Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $58
* GCP Applied Technologies Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $33
* General Growth Properties Inc : Barclays raises target price to $30 from $29
* Glaukos Corp : Roth Capital raises price target to $36.50 from $30
* Government Properties : Jefferies cuts to underperform from hold
* Green Plains Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $27
* Guess Inc : Piper Jaffray cuts price target to $12 from $15
* Guess Inc : Piper Jaffray cuts to underweight from neutral
* Halliburton Co : Nomura raises target price to $53 from $44
* Halliburton Co : SocGen cuts to hold from buy
* Hartford Financial Services Group Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target to $53 from $55
* Hasbro Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $89 from $91
* Hasbro Inc : Piper Jaffray raises to overweight from neutral
* Hawaiian Electric Industries : Barclays raises target to $29 from $28; underweight
* HCP Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $33 from $32
* Hess Corp : JP Morgan cuts target price to $57 from $62
* HFF Inc : KBW cuts target price to $32 from $33
* Highwoods Properties Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $54 from $50
* Hollyfrontier Corp : Citigroup cuts target price to $26 from $36
* Honda Motor : Jefferies raises target price to $34
* Hudson Pacific Properties Inc : Barclays raises target price to $38 from $36
* Hudson Technologies Inc : B. Riley raises target price to $7; rating buy
* Huntsman Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $20
* Hyatt Hotels Corp : Stifel cuts to hold from buy
* IBM : Citigroup raises target price to $160 from $140; rating neutral
* IBM : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $145 from $135; rating hold
* IBM : JMP Securities raises target price to $172 from $157
* IBM : RBC raises target price to $165 from $155; rating sector perform
* IBM : UBS raises target price to $160 from $150
* J B Hunt Transport Services Inc : UBS cuts target price to $86 from $90
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc : Keybanc raises target price to $58 from $55
* Jazz Pharmaceuticals : Mizuho raises target price to $195 from $193; rating buy
* Jones Lang LaSalle Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $136 from $137
* Kimco Realty Corp : Barclays raises target price to $34 from $33
* Koppers Holdings Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $40
* LCNB Corp : FBR & CO raises target price to $19 from $18
* Lennox International Inc : Barclays raises target price to $143 from $137
* Lexington Realty Trust : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy
* Liberty Global Plc : Jefferies cuts target price to $42 from $46
* Macerich Co : Barclays raises target price to $94 from $89
* Macerich Co : Jefferies raises target price to $86 from $80
* Mack-Cali Realty Corp : Barclays raises target price to $28 from $26
* Marathon Petroleum Corp : Citigroup cuts target price to $51.5 from $55
* Maxim Integrated Products Inc : BMO cuts to market perform from outperform
* Medical Properties Trust Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $16 from $13
* Merit Medical Systems Inc : Canaccord Genuity starts with $27 price target
* Merit Medical Systems Inc : Canaccord Genuity starts with buy rating
* Michaels Companies Inc : JP Morgan cuts price target to $30 from $33.00
* Michaels Companies Inc : JP Morgan cuts to neutral from overweight
* Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc : Jefferies raises target to $115 from $103
* MPLX LP : Barclays reinstates with overweight rating; $42 price target
* National Storage Affiliates Trust : Jefferies raises target price to $24 from $22
* Netflix Inc : Baird cuts target price to $94 from $108; rating neutral
* Netflix Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to $115 from $120; rating buy
* Netflix Inc : Citigroup cuts price target to $92 from $106; rating neutral
* Netflix Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $110 from $130; outperform
* Netflix Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $76 from $80; rating underperform
* Netflix Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $116 from $125
* Netflix Inc : Mizuho cuts target price to $90 from $109; rating neutral
* Netflix Inc : Moffett Nathanson cuts target price by $3 to $82
* Netflix Inc : Nomura cuts target price to $110 from $115
* Netflix Inc : Nomura cuts target price to $110 from $115; rating buy
* Netflix Inc : Pacific Crest cuts target price to $125 from $130
* Netflix Inc : RBC cuts target price to $130 from $140
* Noble Corporation Plc : Jefferies cuts target price to $8
* Omega Healthcare Investors Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $40 from $38
* Open Text : National Bank Financial raises target price to $80 from $65
* Orexigen Therapeutics Inc : RBC adjusts target price to $5
* Paccar Inc : Longbow cuts to underperform from neutral
* Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $81 from $88
* Parkway Properties Inc : Barclays raises target price to $18 from $17
* Patterson-UTI Energy Inc : Nomura raises target price to $18 from $16
* PBF Energy Inc : Citigroup cuts target price to $39 from $49
* Phillips 66 : Citigroup cuts target price to $79 from $88
* Post Properties Inc : Barclays raises target price to $64 from $62
* PPG Industries Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $127
* Praxair Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $140
* Prologis Inc : Barclays raises target price to $58 from $54
* Prologis Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $49 from $46
* Public Storage : Barclays raises target price to $254 from $253
* Public Storage : Jefferies raises target price to $270 from $265
* QTS Realty Trust Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $65 from $59
* Rait Financial Trust : KBW raises target price to $3 from $2.5
* Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust : Baird cuts to neutral rating
* Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust : Jefferies raises target price to $23 from $22
* Redwood Trust Inc : KBW cuts to market perform from outperform
* Regency Centers Corp : Barclays raises target price to $80 from $77
* Regency Centers Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $83 from $78
* Resource Capital Corp : KBW raises target price to $12 from $11.5
* Retail Properties of America Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $18 from $17.5
* Rexford Industrial Realty Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $25 from $22
* Sabra Health Care REIT Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $23 from $21
* Schlumberger : SocGen raises target price to $91 from $86
* Schlumberger : SocGen raises to buy from hold
* Seagate Technology Plc : Citigroup raises target price to $29 from $18
* Seagate Technology Plc : Citigroup raises to neutral from sell
* Senior Housing Properties Trust : Jefferies raises target price to $24 from $19
* Sequenom Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $0.75 from $1.50
* Sherwin-Williams Co : Susquehanna cuts target price to $370 from $375
* Silicon Motion Technology Corp : B. Riley raises target price to $64.50; buy
* Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp : KBW raises target price to $17 from $16
* Simon Property Group Inc : Barclays raises target price to $264 from $254
* Simon Property Group Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $271 from $250
* SL Green Realty Corp : Barclays raises target price to $113 from $107
* SL Green Realty Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $133 from $123
* Sovran Self Storage Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $135 from $130
* Stag Industrial Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $25 from $22
* Star Bulk Carriers Corp : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral
* Super Micro Computer Inc : Stifel cuts to hold from buy
* Superior Energy Services Inc : Nomura raises target price to $16 from $13
* Tableau Software : Summit Redstone starts with a hold rating and target $53
* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc : Jefferies raises target to $42 from $38
* Taubman Centers Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $73 from $67
* Terreno Realty Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $25 from $23
* Tesoro Corp : Citigroup cuts target price to $92 from $92.5
* Tesoro Corp : Citigroup raises to buy from neutral
* T-Mobile US Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $49 from $44
* T-Mobile US Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $52 from $46
* Toyota Motor : Jefferies raises target price to $121 7203.T
* Transocean Ltd : Jefferies raises target price to $11 RIGN.BN
* Travelers Companies Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $111 from $109
* Univar Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $23
* Valero Energy Corp : Citigroup cuts target price to $58 from $70
* Ventas Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $65 from $58
* VMware Inc : BMO raises target price to $70 from $55; rating market perform
* VMware Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $68 from $61
* VMware Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $65 from $55; rating hold
* VMware Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $84 from $83
* VMware Inc : Mizuho raises target price to $61 from $52
* VMware Inc : Nomura cuts target price to $110 from $115
* VMware Inc : UBS raises target price to $77 from $72
* Vornado Realty Trust : Barclays raises target price to $108 from $103
* W. R. Grace & Co : Jefferies raises target price to $89
* Weingarten Realty Investors : Jefferies raises target price to $42 from $40
* Welltower Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $65 from $61
* Western Digital Corp : Citigroup raises target price to $65 from $55
* Western Refining Inc : Citigroup cuts target price to $23 from $29
* WhiteWave Foods Co : Barclays cuts to equal weight from overweight
* WhiteWave Foods Co : Barclays raises target price to $56 from $51
* Yahoo! Inc : Citigroup raises target price to $44 from $43; rating buy
* Yahoo! Inc : Pivotal Research cuts to hold from buy
* Yahoo! Inc : RBC raises target price to $39 from $38
* Yahoo! Inc : UBS raises target price to $43 from $42
(Compiled by Abdul Nishad C.K. and Geetha Panchaksharam in Bengaluru)