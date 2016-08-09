Aug 9 Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several U.S. companies, including Bojangles and WebMD Health, on Tuesday. HIGHLIGHTS * Gap Inc : Deutsche Bank, SunTrust Robinson raise target price on the stock * Hornbeck Offshore : Barclays cuts target price to $8 from $10; equal weight * Bojangles Inc : Jefferies, Piper Jaffray cut target price on stock * Microchip Technology Inc : Credit Suisse, B. Riley lift target price on stock Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Tuesday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Atmos Energy : Barclays raises target price to $72 from $63; rating underweight * Bellicum Pharma : Jefferies raises target price to $22 from $20; rating buy * Bojangles Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $21 from $22; rating buy * Bojangles Inc : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $16 from $17; rating neutral * Ceragon Networks Ltd : Jefferies raises target price to $2 from $1.50; hold * DaVita Healthcare : JP Morgan raises target price to $75 from $74; rating neutral * DTS Inc : Dougherty raises target price to $40 from $38; rating buy * Forest City Realty Trust : Evercore ISI raises target to $27.50 from $26.50; buy * Franco Nevada : Clarksons Platou raises target price to $88 from $87; rating buy * Gap Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $19 from $18; rating sell * Gap Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $23 from $21; rating neutral * Hornbeck Offshore : Barclays cuts target price to $8 from $10; equal weight * Inphi Corp : B. Riley raises target price to $46 from $41.75; rating buy * Microchip Technology Inc : B. Riley raises target price to $74; rating buy * Microchip Technology : Credit Suisse raises target to $67 from $52; outperform * Mirati Therapeutics : Barclays cuts target to $17 from $27; rating overweight * NeoPhotonics Corp : B. Riley raises target price to $12.75; rating neutral * Nevro Corp : BMO raises target price to $100 from $88; rating outperform * ON Semiconductor : Raymond James raises target price to $11 from $10; outperform * Orion Engineered Carbons : Barclays raises target to $21 from $18; equal weight * PTC Therapeutics : Barclays cuts target price to $20 from $40; rating overweight * RSP Permian Inc : RBC raises target price to $46 from $41; rating outperform * Sotheby's : Cowen raises target price to $36 from $28; rating market perform * Targa Resources : Barclays raises target price to $47 from $43; equal weight * Trinseo : Barclays raises target price to $55 from $48; rating equal weight * TubeMogul Inc : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $17 from $23; overweight * Ultragenyx Pharma : Piper Jaffray raises target to $82 from $70; overweight * WebMD Health : Cowen cuts target price to $67 from $70; rating outperform (Compiled by Geetha Panchaksharam and Tenzin Pema in Bengaluru)