Oct 20 Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets
on several U.S.-listed companies, including Allergan, BJ's Restaurants and Lam Research, on
Thursday.
Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Thursday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order.
* Agree Realty Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $53 from $56
* Allergan Plc : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $211 from $227
* AMC Networks Inc : Pacific Crest cuts to sector weight from overweight
* American Express Co : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $71 from $68; neutral
* American Tower Corp : Barclays raises target price to $122 from $120
* Amphenol Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $70 from $63
* Amphenol Corp : Morgan Stanley raises target price to $64 from $61; equal-weight
* Analog Devices Inc : CLSA starts with outperform rating - Benzinga.com
* Apartment Investment and Management : JMP Securities cuts to market perform
* Avalonbay Communities Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $183 from $187
* Banc of California Inc : FBR cuts target price to $16 from $20; market perform
* BJ's Restaurants Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $32 from $38; underweight
* BJ's Restaurants Inc : Guggenheim cuts target price to $44 from $50; rating buy
* BJ's Restaurants Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $36 from $38; rating hold
* BJ's Restaurants Inc : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $33 from $45; neutral
* Boston Properties Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $131 from $138
* Brandywine Realty Trust : D.A.Davidson cuts target to $16.50 from $18; neutral
* Canadian Pacific Railway : Wolfe Research cuts target by $1 to $182; outperform
* Celanese Corp : Goldman Sachs raises target price by $4 to $83; rating neutral
* Centerstate Banks Inc : KBW raises target price to $19 from $18
* Cimarex Energy Co : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $150 from $140
* Citrix Systems : Cowen and Company ups target price to $97 from $95; outperform
* Citrix Systems Inc : Baird raises target price to $100 from $95; outperform
* Citrix Systems Inc : Barclays raises target price to $95 from $92; overweight
* Citrix Systems Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $90 from $85; hold
* Community Trust Bancorp : KBW ups target price to $37 from $36; market perform
* Concho Resources Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $165 from $150
* Continental Resources Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $64 from $56
* Coresite Realty Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $97 from $100
* Corporate Office Properties Trust : Jefferies raises target price to $29 from $27
* CubeSmart : Jefferies cuts target price to $36 from $37
* Cyberoptics Corp : Dougherty raises target price to $30 from $27; rating buy
* Cyrusone Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $60 from $63
* DDR Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $17 from $19
* Diamondback Energy Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $120 from $112
* Digital Realty Trust Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $102 from $109
* Dover Corp : William Blair raises target price to $73 from $72; market perform
* Dupont Fabros Technology Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $45 from $49
* Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $84 from $91
* eBay Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $29 from $30
* eBay Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $35 from $34; rating buy
* eBay Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $33 from $34; rating neutral
* eBay Inc : Piper Jaffray raises target price to $28 from $25; rating neutral
* eBay Inc : RBC raises target price to $32 from $31; rating sector perform
* Eclipse Resources Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $3 from $2
* Education Realty Trust Inc : JMP Securities cuts target price to $50 from $52
* Emcore Corp : Dougherty starts with buy rating; $7.50 price target
* Energen Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $62 from $58
* Equity Residential : Jefferies cuts target price to $60 from $62
* Essex Property Trust Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $208 from $210
* Expedia Inc : Pacific Crest raises to overweight rating
* Extra Space Storage Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $97 from $105
* Federal Realty Investment Trust : Jefferies cuts target price to $155 from $170
* First Industrial Realty Trust Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $26 from $27
* Fleetcor Technologies Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $200; rating buy
* Fulton Financial Corp : FBR raises target price to $15 from $14; market perform
* Fulton Financial Corp : KBW raises target price to $14 from $13.5
* Genuine Parts Co : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $95 from $101
* Genuine Parts Co : Jefferies cuts target price to $95 from $105; rating hold
* GlaxoSmithKline Plc : Investec starts with buy; target price 1925p
* Government Properties Income : Jefferies cuts target price to $16 from $17
* Great Ajax : JMP Securities starts with market outperform rating; $16 target
* Halliburton Co : Barclays raises target price to $54 from $52; rating overweight
* Halliburton Co : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $53 from $49.50; rating buy
* Halliburton Co : Nomura raises target price to $61 from $54; rating buy
* Hcp Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $31 from $33
* Helix Energy Solutions : Credit Suisse raises target to $12 from $10; outperform
* Highwoods Properties Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $50 from $54
* Horizon Pharma Plc : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $33 from $35
* Insys Therapeutics Inc : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $26 from $28
* Kinder Morgan Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $26 from $25; buy
* Lam Research : B. Riley raises target price to $120 from $106; rating buy
* Lam Research : Cowen and Company ups target price to $100 from $95; outperform
* Lam Research : D.A.Davidson raises target price to $125 from $120; rating buy
* Lam Research : Morgan Stanley raises target price to $113 from $105; overweight
* Lam Research : RBC raises target price to $110 from $105; rating outperform
* Lam Research Corp : Berenberg raises target price to $110 from $95; rating buy
* Lam Research Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $115 from $110; buy
* Laredo Petroleum Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $13 from $12
* LegacyTexas Financial : SunTrust Robinson ups target price to $36 from $35; buy
* Lexington Realty Trust : Jefferies cuts target price to $10.5 from $11
* Life Storage Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $95 from $100
* Macerich Co : Jefferies cuts target price to $85 from $88
* Manitowoc Company Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $4.29 from $4.84; hold
* Mattel Inc : B. Riley raises target price to $41 from $38; rating buy
* Mid-America Apartment Communities : Jefferies raises to buy from hold
* Mid-America Apartment Communities : Jefferies ups price target to $113 from $109
* Mid-America Apartment Communities : Jefferies raises target to $113 from $109
* Mid-America Apartment Communities : JMP Securities ups to market outperform
* Morgan Stanley : Barclays raises target price to $35 from $32; rating equal weight
* Morgan Stanley : JMP Securities raises target to $37 from $36; market outperform
* Morgan Stanley : JP Morgan raises target price to $34 from $32; rating overweight
* Morgan Stanley : KBW raises target price to $33 from $30
* Northern Trust Corp : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $73 from $70; neutral
* Northern Trust Corp : KBW raises target price to $79 from $78
* Nutanix Inc :BTIG starts with neutral rating
* Oasis Petroleum Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $13 from $12
* Pacific Premier Bancorp : D. A. Davidson cuts target price to $31 from $32; buy
* Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc : Piper Jaffray cuts target price to $69 from $76
* Parsley Energy Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $44 from $40
* Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc : KBW cuts to market perform from outperform
* Prologis Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $47 from $49
* Public Storage : Jefferies cuts target price to $233 from $245
* Qts Realty Trust Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $62 from $63
* Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust : Jefferies cuts target price to $22 from $23
* Regency Centers Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $78 from $84
* Retail Properties of America Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $17 from $18
* Reynolds American Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $52 from $53; overweight
* Rice Energy Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $30 from $28
* RSP Permian Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $52 from $48
* Sabra Health Care REIT Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $25 from $23
* SBA Communications Corp : Barclays raises target price to $121 from $118
* Seagate Technology : Barclays raises target price to $42 from $40; equal weight
* Seagate Technology Plc : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $35 from $36; neutral
* Senior Housing Properties Trust : Jefferies cuts price target to $23 from $25
* Senior Housing Properties Trust : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy
* Simon Property Group Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $255 from $271
* SM Energy Co : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $43 from $38
* Southwest Bancorp Inc : KBW raises target price to $20 from $18; market perform
* St. Jude Medical Inc : RBC raises target price to $85 from $66; sector perform
* Tableau Software : Pacific Crest cuts target price to $70 from $86; overweight
* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $41 from $42
* Townsquare : Macquarie raises target price to $10 from $9
* Tractor Supply Co : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $65 from $72; rating hold
* Tractor Supply Co : RBC cuts target price to $68 from $79; rating sector perform
* TrueBlue Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $18 from $20; rating sell
* U.S. Bancorp : KBW raises target price to $45 from $43
* United Community Financial Corp : KBW raises target price to $8.5 from $8
* United Financial Bancorp Inc : KBW raises target price to $15 from $13.5
* Ventas Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $75 from $65
* Ventas Inc : Jefferies raises to buy from hold
* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $88 from $94
* Wd-40 Co : Jefferies cuts target price to $110 from $120; rating hold
* Weingarten Realty Investors : Jefferies cuts target price to $41 from $42
* Welltower Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $69 from $65
* WEX Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $127; rating buy
* Williams Companies Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $34 from $33; buy
* Wintrust Financial Corp : Jefferies cuts target price to $54 from $55
* WPX Energy Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $15 from $13
* Xilinx Inc : Barclays raises target price to $48 from $45; rating equal weight
