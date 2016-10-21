Oct 21 Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets
on several U.S.-listed companies, including Alkermes, Benchmark Electronics and Copa Holdings
on Friday.
HIGHLIGHTS
* Chesapeake Energy Corp : Nomura raises to neutral from reduce
* Latam Airlines : Santander raises to buy from hold
* Proofpoint Inc : Piper Jaffray raises target price to $90 from $85; overweight
Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Friday.
Stock entries are in alphabetical order.
* Abraxas Petroleum : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $2.25 from $2; buy
* Abraxas Petroleum Corp : Rodman & Renshaw starts with buy; target price $3
* Acceleron Pharma Inc : Barclays assumes with overweight rating; $42 price target
* Advanced Micro Devices : BMO raises target price to $6; rating market perform
* Advanced Micro Devices : Citigroup raises target price to $3.50 from $2.50; sell
* Advanced Micro Devices Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $7 from $6; neutral
* Advanced Micro Devices Inc : UBS raises target price to $5 from $3; rating sell
* Advaxis Inc : Barclays assumes with overweight rating; $20 price target
* Aercap Holdings NV : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $44 from $49
* Air Lease Corp : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $33 from $36
* Air Lease Corp : RBC raises target price to $77 from $73; rating Top Pick
* Aircastle Ltd : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $22 from $25
* Alkermes Plc : Barclays assumes with overweight rating; $66 price target
* Alkermes Plc : Citigroup raises target price to $62 from $53; rating neutral
* Alkermes Plc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $70 from $52; outperform
* Alkermes Plc : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $48 from $35
* Alkermes Plc : Jefferies raises target price to $70 from $62; rating buy
* Alkermes Plc : JP Morgan raises target price to $78 from $51
* Alkermes Plc : JP Morgan raises to overweight from neutral
* Alkermes Plc : Leerink raises target price to $70 from $57; rating outperform
* Alliance Data Systems : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $207 from $210
* Alliance Data Systems : SunTrust Robinson cuts target to $260 from $285; buy
* Alliance Data Systems Corp : Credit Suisse raises target price to $163 from $161
* Alliant Energy Corp : Barclays cuts target price to $39 from $42; equal weight
* Ameren Corp : Barclays cuts target price to $51 from $55; rating overweight
* American Airlines : Imperial Capital raises target price to $43 from $40; in-line
* American Airlines Group Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $35 from $36
* American Electric Power Company : Macquarie cuts target price to $70 from $72
* Apple Inc : Cowen and Company raises target price to $135 from $125; outperform
* Ariad Pharmaceuticals : Barclays assumes with underweight rating; $9 target
* Associated Banc-Corp : Barclays ups target price to $21 from $20; equal weight
* Associated Banc-Corp : RBC raises target price to $20 from $19; sector perform
* Asure Software Inc : Roth Capital starts with buy rating - Benzinga.com
* Athenahealth Inc : Evercore ISI raises target price to $155
* Autozone Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $814 from $870
* Avnet Inc : Longbow raises to buy from neutral - Trader
* Banc of California Inc : KBW cuts target price to $20 from $25
* Bancorpsouth Inc : RBC cuts target price to $25 from $26
* Bancorpsouth Inc : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $54 from $51
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp : Goldman Sachs raises price target to $48 from $46
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp : KBW raises target price to $50 from $48
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp : KBW raises to outperform from market perform
* Bankunited Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $32 from $33; rating equal weight
* Bankunited Inc : BMO cuts target price to $33; rating market perform
* Bankunited Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $30 from $29; sell
* Benchmark Electronics : Needham raises target price to $28 from $26; buy
* Benchmark Electronics : RBC raises target price to $26 from $24; sector perform
* Black Stone Minerals LP : Raymond James cuts target price to $20 from $21
* Boston Beer Company : Cowen and Company cuts target to $132 from $135;underperform
* Boston Beer Company Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $153 from $155
* Boston Beer Company Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $140 from $151; hold
* Boston Beer Company Inc : RBC cuts target price to $158 from $172; sector perform
* Brandywine Realty Trust : Mizuho cuts target price to $16 from $17
* Brookline Bancorp Inc : KBW raises target price to $14 from $13
* Brown & Brown Inc : Barclays raises target price to $34 from $33; underweight
* Calpine Corp : Macquarie cuts target price to $16.50 from $18
* Capital Bank Financial Corp : KBW raises target price to $33 from $31
* Carolina Financial Corp : KBW raises target price to $27 from $25
* CBS Corp : Wunderlich starts with buy rating; $72 target price
* Celestica Inc : CIBC raises target price to $14 from $13
* Century Communities Inc : Citigroup raises target price to $25 from $23
* Chesapeake Energy Corp : BofA Merrill raises target price to $10 from $6
* Chesapeake Energy Corp : BofA Merrill raises to neutral from underperform
* Chesapeake Energy Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $9 from $6
* Chesapeake Energy Corp : Nomura raises target price to $7.50 from $4
* Chesapeake Energy Corp : Nomura raises to neutral from reduce
* Chesapeake Energy Corp : UBS raises target price to $6 from $4.25; rating sell
* Clearwater Paper Corp : D.A. Davidson cuts target price by $3 to $72; neutral
* CMS Energy Corp : Barclays cuts target price to $44 from $48; rating equal weight
* Cohen & Steers Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $41 from $42; neutral
* Colgate-Palmolive Co : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $84 from $79
* Copa Holdings SA : Santander raises target price to $81 from $46
* Coty Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $28 from $32
* Covenant Transportation : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $22 from $24
* Crown Holdings Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $3.93 from $3.95
* Crown Holdings Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $63 from $64; rating buy
* Danaher Corp : Barclays raises target price to $94 from $91; rating overweight
* Danaher Corp : Bernstein raises target price to $93 from $92; rating outperform
* Danaher Corp : Credit Suisse raises target price to $80 from $76; neutral
* Danaher Corp : RBC raises target price to $86 from $85; rating sector perform
* Danaher Corp : Stifel raises target price to $92 from $91
* Dominion Resources Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $80 from $84; overweight
* DTE Energy Co : Barclays cuts target price to $101 from $108; rating overweight
* Duke Energy Corp : Macquarie cuts target price to $82 from $87
* Dunkin' Brands Group : Barclays raises target price to $56 from $54; overweight
* Dunkin' Brands Group Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $53 from $52
* Dunkin' Brands Group Inc : Wedbush Braises target price to $49 from $47
* E*Trade Financial Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $34 from $33; buy
* E*Trade Financial Corp : JMP raises target price to $33 from $32
* E*Trade Financial Corp : Nomura raises target price to $33 from $32; rating buy
* E*Trade Financial Corp : SunTrust Robinson ups target to $31 from $30; hold
* East West Bancorp : D. A. Davidson raises target price to $42 from $38; neutral
* East West Bancorp Inc : BMO raises target price to $45; rating outperform
* East West Bancorp Inc : KBW raises target price to $41 from $39
* Eastgroup Properties Inc : Cantor Fitzgerald raises to hold from sell
* Edison International : Barclays cuts target price to $74 from $81; equal weight
* Entergy Corp : Barclays cuts target price to $81 from $88; rating equal weight
* F.N.B. Corp : FBR raises target price to $14 from $13; rating market perform
* F.N.B. Corp : KBW raises target price to $14 from $13
* Farmers Capital Bank Corp : KBW raises target price to $34 from $30
* FCB Financial Holdings : KBW raises target price to $36 from $35; market perform
* FCB Financial Holdings Inc : UBS raises target price to $42 from $40; rating buy
* Fifth Third Bancorp : Barclays raises target price to $22 from $21; equal weight
* Fifth Third Bancorp : Wedbush raises target price to $23 from $22
* First Connecticut Bancorp Inc : KBW raises target price to $18.5 from $18
* FMC Technologies Inc : Barclays raises target price to $35 from $30; equal weight
* FMC Technologies Inc : JP Morgan raises target price to $31 from $30
* FMC Technologies Inc : Susquehanna raises target price to $38 from $36; positive
* Gastar Exploration : Imperial Capital ups target to $1.75 from $1.30; outperform
* Gastar Exploration Inc : FBR cuts to market perform rating
* Gastar Exploration Inc : FBR raises target price to $1.50 from $1.25
* Genesee & Wyoming Inc : Wolfe Research ups target price by $1 to $81; outperform
* Godaddy Inc : Piper Jaffray raises target price to $50 from $40
* Gol : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $24 from $17
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc : RBC raises target price to $180 from $170
* Graco Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $71 from $72
* Great Plains Energy : Barclays cuts target price to $28 from $29; equal weight
* Halozyme Therapeutics : Barclays assumes with overweight rating; $16 target
* Hanmi Financial Corp : Raymond James cuts target price to $27 from $28
* Hawaiian Electric Industries : Barclays cuts target to $28 from $29; underweight
* HCP Inc : UBS cuts target price to $37 from $38; rating neutral
* Heartland Express Inc : Stephens cuts target price to $20 from $22
* Heartland Express Inc : Stephens cuts to equal-weight from overweight
* Heartland Express Inc : UBS cuts target price to $15 from $16; rating sell
* Heritage-Crystal Clean : Baird raises target price to $17 from $15; outperform
* ICON Plc : Barclays raises target price to $75 from $70; rating equal weight
* ICON Plc : Pacific Crest raises target price to $94 from $85; rating overweight
* Independent Bank Corp : Compass Point raises target price to $50 from $49
* Infinera Corp : B. Riley cuts target price to $10 from $10.50
* Jakks Pacific Inc : B. Riley cuts target price to $8 from $10; rating neutral
* Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $186 from $187
* Kimberly-Clark Corp : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $151 from $154
* Kla-Tencor : Cowen and Company raises target price to $85 from $80; outperform
* Kla-Tencor Corp : B.Riley raises target price to $91 from $86
* Kla-Tencor Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $75 from $70
* Kla-Tencor Corp : JP Morgan raises target price to $90 from $84.50; overweight
* Kla-Tencor Corp : Nomura raises target price to $75 from $67; rating neutral
* Kla-Tencor Corp : Stifel raises target price to $71 from $66
* Lam Research Corp : Citigroup raises target price to $114 from $108
* Landstar System Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $68 from $63
* LaSalle Hotel Properties : Barclays cuts target to $23 from $25; underweight
* LaSalle Hotel Properties : RBC cuts target price to $26 from $27; sector perform
* Latam Airlines : Santander raises target price to $12 from $6.70
* Latam Airlines : Santander raises to buy from hold
* Liberty Ventures : FBR raises target price by $3 to $45; rating outperform
* Lululemon Athletica Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $61 from $76; hold
* Mallinckrodt Plc : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $75 from $83
* Marriott International Inc : MKM cuts target price to $72 from $74
* Marten Transport Ltd : Stifel raises target price to $21 from $19
* Maxim Integrated Products : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $45 from $42
* Maxim Integrated Products : Evercore ISI raises target price to $44 from $42;buy
* Maxim Integrated Products : Goldman Sachs raises target to $39 from $38; neutral
* Maxim Integrated Products : Jefferies raises target price to $45 from $42; buy
* Maxim Integrated Products : JP Morgan raises target to $48 from $46; overweight
* Maxim Integrated Products : Raymond James raises target price to $43 from $40
* Maxim Integrated Products : UBS raises target price to $42 from $40; neutral
* Maxim Integrated Products Inc : B. Riley cuts target price to $38.50 from $40
* Mead Johnson Nutrition Co : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $85 from $88
* Memorial Production Partners : Raymond James cuts to underperform from market perform
* MGM Resorts Intl : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $32 from $29; buy
* Microsoft Corp : Barclays raises target price to $65 from $60; rating overweight
* Microsoft Corp : BMO raises target price to $69; rating outperform
* Microsoft Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to $60 from $56; hold
* Microsoft Corp : CLSA raises target price to $65 from $60
* Microsoft Corp : Cowen and Company raises target to $64 from $62; outperform
* Microsoft Corp : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $70 from $65
* Microsoft Corp : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $60 from $57; neutral
* Microsoft Corp : Jefferies raises target price to $43 from $40; underperform
* Microsoft Corp : Nomura raises target price to $68 from $65; rating buy
* Microsoft Corp : Raymond James raises target price to $69 from $65; strong buy
* Microsoft Corp : RBC raises target price to $65 from $61; rating outperform
* Microsoft Corp : Stifel raises target price to $66 from $60
* Microsoft Corp : UBS raises target price to $66 from $64; rating buy
* Microsoft Corp : Wunderlich raises target price to $70 from $60
* Microsoft Corp : Wunderlich raises to buy from hold
* Morgan Stanley : Citigroup raises target price to $33 from $32
* Navigator Holdings Ltd : Stifel cuts target price to $14 from $18
* New Jersey Resources Corp : Ladenburg Thalmann cuts target price to $34 from $37
* NiSource Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $23 from $26; rating equal weight
* Northstar Asset Management Group : FBR raises target price to $15.50 from $15
* Northstar Realty Finance Corp : FBR raises target price to $16 from $12.75
* Northstar Realty Finance Corp :FBR raises to outperform from market perform
* Northwestern Corp : Ladenburg Thalmann cuts target price to $59 from $62; neutral
* Nu Skin Enterprises : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $70 from $57
* Nucor Corp : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $46 from $52
* Old Line Bancshares : Raymond James raises target price to $22 from $20
* Packaging Corp of America : Citigroup raises target to $83 from $81; neutral
* Packaging Corp of America : Jefferies cuts target price to $93 from $96; buy
* PayPal : Cowen and Company raises target price to $40 from $39; market perform
* PayPal Holdings : Piper Jaffray raises target price to $36 from $34; underweight
* PayPal Holdings Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $46 from $47; overweight
* PayPal Holdings Inc : Bernstein raises target price to $43 from $41
* PayPal Holdings Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to $47 from $43
* PayPal Holdings Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $49 from $47
* PayPal Holdings Inc : Mizuho raises target price to $48 from $46
* PayPal Holdings Inc : RBC raises target price to $47 from $46; rating outperform
* PayPal Holdings Inc : Stifel raises target price to $49 from $43
* PayPal Holdings Inc : Stifel raises to buy from hold - Trader
* PayPal Holdings Inc : SunTrust Robinson raises target price to $47 from $45
* PayPal Holdings Inc : Wedbush raises price target to $54 from $50
* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust : Raymond James cuts target price to $30 from $31.50
* Pg&E Corp : Barclays cuts target price to $65 from $71; rating overweight
* Philip Morris International : Jefferies raises target price to $101 from $99; hold
* Pinnacle West Capital : Barclays cuts target price to $75 from $81; equal weight
* Pnm Resources Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $35 from $37; rating overweight
* Pool Corp : Baird cuts target price to $103 from $105; rating neutral
* Pool Corp : Wedbush cuts target price to $109 from $115
* Portland General Electric : Barclays cuts target to $38 from $41; underweight
* PPG Industries Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $5.90 from $5.92; hold
* PPG Industries Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts price target to $103 from $111
* PPG Industries Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts to neutral from buy
* PPG Industries Inc : Goldman Sachs removes from Americas buy list
* PPG Industries Inc : RBC cuts target price to $105 from $106; rating outperform
* PPL Corp : Macquarie cuts target price to $34 from $36
* Preferred Bank : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $40 from $38; rating buy
* Preferred Bank : Raymond James raises target price to $39 from $36
* PrivateBancorp Inc : KBW raises target price to $46 from $45
* Procter & Gamble Co : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $90 from $92
* Prologis Inc : Stifel raises target price to $57 from $55
* Proofpoint Inc : Citigroup raises target price to $96 from $82; rating buy
* Proofpoint Inc : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $82 from $80; neutral
* Proofpoint Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $85 from $80
* Proofpoint Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $77 from $75
* Proofpoint Inc : Nomura raises target price to $90 from $84; rating buy
* Proofpoint Inc : Piper Jaffray raises target price to $90 from $85; overweight
* Proofpoint Inc : RBC raises target price to $85 from $80; rating outperform
* Proofpoint Inc : Stifel raises target price to $90 from $85
* Proofpoint Inc : Wedbush raises target price to $87 from $83
* Pultegroup Inc : Citigroup cuts target price to $20 from $23; rating neutral
* Pultegroup Inc : RBC cuts target price to $23 from $26; rating outperform
* Quest Diagnostics Inc : Mizuho raises target price to $88 from $86
* Quest Diagnostics Inc : UBS raises target price to $88 from $84; rating neutral
* Red Robin Gourmet Burgers : Canaccord Genuity cuts target to $45 from $47; hold
* Red Robin Gourmet Burgers : Jefferies cuts target price to $45 from $55; hold
* Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co : Jefferies cuts target price to $70 from $72; hold
* Reynolds American Inc : Berenberg raises to buy from hold
* Rigel Pharmaceuticals : H.C. Wainwright cuts target price to $6 from $7; buy
* Rigel Pharmaceuticals : Jefferies cuts target price to $5 from $9; buy
* Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc : BMO cuts target price to $4; rating outperform
* Rli Corp : KBW cuts target price to $59 from $63
* Rli Corp : RBC cuts target price to $61 from $65; rating sector perform
* Sandy Spring Bancorp : KBW raises target price to $32 from $29; market perform
* Scana Corp : Barclays cuts target price to $68 from $74; rating equal weight
* Seattle Genetics : Barclays assumes with overweight rating; $53 price target
* Sei Investments Co : KBW raises target price to $50 from $47
* Sei Investments Co : Raymond James raises target price to $49 from $48
* Sei Investments Co : Sandler O'Neill raises target price to $52 from $51; buy
* Signature Bank : BMO cuts target price to $128 from $146
* Signature Bank : BMO cuts to market perform from outperform - Trader
* Signature Bank : FBR cuts target price to $140 from $155; rating outperform
* Signature Bank : Jefferies cuts target price to $147; rating buy
* Signature Bank : KBW cuts target price to $131 from $142
* Skechers USA Inc : B. Riley cuts target price to $24 from $32
* Skechers USA Inc : Citigroup cuts target price to $21 from $33
* Skechers USA Inc : Citigroup cuts to neutral from buy
* SL Green Realty Corp : BMO cuts target price to $130; rating outperform
* SL Green Realty Corp : Evercore ISI cuts target price to $123 from $124; hold
* Snap-On Inc : Baird raises target price to $190 from $182; rating outperform
* Sonoco Products : Goldman Sachs raises target price by $1 to $53; rating neutral
* Sonus Networks Inc : B. Riley cuts target price to $8.75 from $10.25
* Southern Co : Barclays cuts target price to $57 from $62; rating overweight
* Spectranetics Corp : Needham raises target price to $32 from $27; rating buy
* Steel Dynamics : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $31 from $33; outperform
* Stonecastle Financial Corp : KBW raises target price to $20.5 from $19.5
* Svb Financial Group : D.A.Davidson ups target price to $127 from $112; neutral
* Svb Financial Group : Jefferies raises target price to $149; rating buy
* Svb Financial Group : JMP raises target price to $135 from $130
* Svb Financial Group : KBW raises target price to $128 from $125
* Svb Financial Group : Raymond James raises target price to $143 from $130
* Svb Financial Group : Sandler O'Neill raises price target by $5 to $130
* Tenaris : UBS starts with sell rating; $23 price target
* Texas Capital Bancshares : D.A.Davidson raises target price to $66 from $65; buy
* Texas Capital Bancshares : KBW ups target price to $58 from $55; market perform
* Texas Capital Bancshares : Raymond James raises target price to $63 from $58
* Texas Capital Bancshares : KBW raises target price to $58 from $55
* Texas Capital Bancshares : SunTrust Robinson raises target to $64 from $57; buy
* Textainer Group Holdings : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $12 from $13
* Theravance Biopharma Inc : Leerink raises target price to $35 from $31
* Tobira Therapeutics : Leerink raises target price to $45 from $15; outperform
* Travelers Companies : Barclays cuts target price to $106 from $109; equal weight
* Travelers Companies Inc : Citigroup cuts target price to $119 from $123; neutral
* Travelers Companies Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $118 from $120
* Trevena Inc : Barclays assumes with overweight rating; $15 price target
* Tristate Capital Holdings Inc : KBW raises target price to $18 from $16
* Triton International Ltd : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $15 from $17
* Tupperware Brands Corp : B. Riley raises target price to $64 from $53; neutral
* Ubiquiti Networks Inc : JMP raises to market perform from market underperform
* Umpqua Holdings Corp : Raymond James raises target price to $17 from $16
* Union Bankshares Corp : KBW raises target price to $29 from $27
* Union Bankshares Corp : KBW raises target price to $29 from $27; market perform
* Union Pacific Corp : BMO raises target price to $105; rating outperform
* Union Pacific Corp : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $105 from $111
* Union Pacific Corp : Raymond James cuts target price to $105 from $110
* Union Pacific Corp : RBC cuts target price to $98 from $107
* Union Pacific Corp : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform
* Union Pacific Corp : UBS cuts target price to $92 from $95; rating neutral
* United Rentals Inc : Barclays raises target price to $96 from $94; overweight
* United Rentals Inc : Deutsche Bank raises target price to $82 from $79
* Valvoline Inc : JP Morgan starts with neutral rating - Benzinga.com
* Valvoline Inc : Longbow Research starts with neutral rating - Benzinga.com
* Verisign : Cowen and Company raises target price to $85 from $80; market perform
* Verizon Communications : Cowen and Company cuts target to $50; market perform
* Verizon Communications Inc : Citigroup cuts target price to $55 from $58; neutral
* Verizon Communications Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $49 from $52
* Verizon Communications Inc : Raymond James cuts target price to $56 from $58
* Verizon Communications Inc : UBS cuts target price to $52 from $54; rating neutral
* Viacom Inc : Wunderlich cuts target price to $56 from $65
* Wabco Holdings Inc : Citigroup cuts target price to $115 from $120
* Wabco Holdings Inc : Deutsche Bank cuts target price to $110 from $114
* Wabco Holdings Inc : Goldman Sachs cuts target price to $105 from $106
* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc : Goldman Sachs raises target price to $87 from $85
* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc : UBS raises target price to $95 from $94; buy
* Waste Connections Inc : RBC raises target price to $90 from $86; outperform
* Web.Com Group Inc : SunTrust Robinson cuts target price to $21 from $23
* Wec Energy Group Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $62 from $68; equal weight
* Werner Enterprises Inc : Citigroup cuts target price to $23 from $24; neutral
* Werner Enterprises Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $21 from $22
* Werner Enterprises Inc : Stifel cuts target price to $22 from $23
* Westamerica Bancorp : Sandler O'Neill cuts target price by $1 to $45
* William Lyon Homes : Citigroup raises target price to $22 from $20
* WNS (Holdings) Ltd : Citigroup cuts target price to $34 from $35; rating buy
* Xcel Energy Inc : Barclays cuts target price to $44 from $48; rating overweight
* Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc : Stifel starts with buy - Trader
* Yahoo! Inc : Jefferies cuts to hold from buy
* Yahoo! Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $48 from $43
(Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)