Jan 16 Research In Motion Ltd : * Says encouraged by response to its Blackberry 10 Ready Program * Says over 1,600 North American clients now registered for its Blackberry 10

Ready Program; over 1,000 actively using the program already * Says Blackberry Enterprise Server 10 already in beta testing with over 130

major gov't agencies and corporations in North America alone * Says clients in beta-testing program in North America include over 60 Fortune

500 names, along with top gov't agencies and others