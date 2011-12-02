Dec 2 Research In Motion's PlayBook tablet
computer, which went on sale last April, is the Canadian
company's biggest foray outside the smartphone business since
launching the iconic BlackBerry in 1999.
Here are five facts about RIM:
* Mike Lazaridis co-founded Research In Motion with a
school friend while studying at the University of Waterloo in
Ontario. He left school months before graduating as contracts
flowed in for the startup. The university later gave him an
honorary degree.
* The level of encryption used in BlackBerrys has made them
de rigeur devices for governments and corporations sending
sensitive information while out of the office. It has also
drawn the ire of countries, including India and the United Arab
Emirates, which have demanded access to the system.
* U.S. President Barack Obama is a BlackBerry aficionado
who fought the Secret Service to keep a Spartan version of the
device once he stepped into the Oval Office.
* RIM's main campus is a 90-minute drive from Toronto and
minutes from Lazaridis' alma mater. It is also near a sizable
Mennonite community that eschews many modern conveniences.
* RIM's PlayBook runs on an operating system from QNX
Software, a company RIM bought after realizing it ran almost
all the infotainment systems in automobiles (as well as nuclear
reactors, Internet routers and the U.S. postal service).
