BRIEF-GM says anticipates impacts of Brexit to continue through 2017
* General Motors - Despite improvements co experienced through most of 2016 unable to overcome impacts of Brexit
Dec 15 An investor at Research In Motion has asked two directors at the struggling Canadian smartphone maker to push for a change in the company's governance.
Activist shareholder Jaguar Financial, which has been asking the BlackBerry maker to sell itself in whole or parts, said it wants the roles of the company's chairman and chief executive to be separated.
The discontent centers on RIM's poor performance in the face of stiff competition from Apple Inc's iPhone and iPad, and devices powered by Google's Android system.
Jaguar asked Barbara Stymiest and Roger Martin, both directors at RIM, to initiate the changes in governance.
"They should step up and take the lead in making dramatic governance change or else resign from the board if they are unable or unwilling to initiate appropriate governance changes," it said in a statement.
Shares of RIM closed at C$15.69 on Wednesday at the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* CEO - saw Q3 average unit retails hurt by highly promotional environment and continued fashion trends towards cross body and small leather goods
SAO PAULO, Feb 7 Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras SA, Brazil's No. 3 airline, filed on Tuesday for clearance with Brazilian regulators to launch a global initial public offering (IPO).