TORONTO May 9 Research In Motion
o n Wednesday s aid the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)
ha d ap proved six models of the company's BlackBerry 7 for use on
its networks, extending a long relationship with the smartphone
known for its tight security.
The approval will allow RIM's single largest customer to
upgrade to the Canadian smartphone maker's latest phones as it
waits for the launch of its next-generation BlackBerry 10
devices later this year.
U.S. Army and other Defense Department personnel have long
used BlackBerry phones, but each new version of the device
requires testing before authorities can approve its use in
sensitive roles where a data breach could endanger national
security.
The department - which manages U.S. military forces - had
previously relied on BlackBerry devices using earlier versions
of the operating system, which are bogged down by a relatively
slow Internet browser and other shortcomings.
The department is also working to introduce a mobile device
using a hardened version of Google Inc's Android software. RIM
has said around 250,000 BlackBerry smartphones are used in the
department, which is the world's largest employer.
Barack Obama, who as president serves as commander-in-chief
of the U.S. armed forces, uses a modified version of the
smartphone.
The U.S. Army last year introduced new applications and
capabilities for its BlackBerry users, RIM said. Its personnel
can now take advantage of recent advances such as n ear field
communications, augmented reality and voice-activated universal
search.
RIM's Scott Totzke said security was crucial for some
government and corporate customers. But, he added, "leveraging
the full power of BlackBerry smartphones is also important as it
helps them realize the full potential of their investment in the
BlackBerry platform."
RIM's shares, which have fallen 74 percent in the last year
and wallow at eight-year lows, were 0.3 percent lower at $11.97
on the Nasdaq by mid-afternoon.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp in Toronto and Abhiram Nandakumar
in Bangalore; Editing by Frank Mcgurty)