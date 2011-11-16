TORONTO Nov 16 Shares of Research in Motion
RIM.TO rose 2.5 percent in trade before the morning bell on
Wednesday, after brokerage firm Goldman Sachs raised its rating
on the shares of the BlackBerry maker.
RIM's share price has fallen more than 70 percent since
touching $70 in February this year, as the smartphone maker has
struggled to regain its competitive edge against Apple Inc's
(AAPL.O) iPhone and iPad and a slew of devices using Google's
(GOOG.O) Android software.
Goldman Sachs analyst Simona Jankowski, in a note to
clients, said she was upgrading RIM to "neutral" from "sell,"
as its current valuation already fairly captures the
fundamental concerns surrounding the stock.
Jankowski lowered her price target on the stock to $18 from
$22, partly because of the company's declining earnings
trajectory.
Jankowski said the company, as a sum of its parts, is worth
about $9.6 billion, consistent with the company's current
market capitalization.
The Goldman upgrade comes a day after Northern Securities
raised its rating on RIM's shares to a "speculative buy" from a
"sell."
Northern Securities analyst Sameet Kanade raised his price
target on the company's stock to $26 from $18.
Shares of RIM rose 47 cents to $19.60 in trade before the
morning bell in New York on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Frank McGurty)