TORONTO Dec 2 BlackBerry maker Research in Motion RIM.TO said on Friday it would record a pre-tax charge in its fiscal third-quarter to write down the value of its poorly received PlayBook tablet devices.

The Waterloo, Ontario based company said it no longer expects to meet its full year adjusted diluted earnings per share forecast of $5.25 to $6.00 a share. (Reporting by Euan Rocha)