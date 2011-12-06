Dec 5 Two employees of Research In Motion
RIM.TO, whose rowdy behavior caused Air Canada to divert a
China-bound flight last week, have been fired, the BlackBerry
maker said on Monday.
George Campbell and Paul Wilson were removed from the
Toronto-to-Beijing flight by police after the flight made an
unscheduled stop in Vancouver.
The men later pleaded guilty to one count of mischief,
received suspended sentences and were ordered to pay C$71,757
in compensation to Air Canada, police said.
"RIM expects that its employees conduct themselves in a
manner reflective of our strong principles and standards of
business behavior," the company said.
"RIM does not condone behavior that conflicts with
applicable laws and employees are expected to act, at all
times, with integrity and respect. The individuals involved in
this incident are no longer employed by RIM."
RIM did not say what positions the two men held at the
company.
