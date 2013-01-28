(Adds analyst quote; updates share price)
Jan 28 Research In Motion Ltd
has gathered a number of big-name music and video partners for
its BlackBerry 10 storefront, ranging from Walt Disney Studios
and Sony Pictures to Universal Music Group and Warner Music
Group.
RIM announced the partners on Monday, ahead of Wednesday's
launch of its first phones based on its much-delayed BlackBerry
10 smartphone platform, which may be the company's last chance
to regain ground it has lost to Apple Inc's iPhone.
Content partnerships are a crucial part of this effort as
analysts have largely attributed the success of iPhone and
devices running Google Inc's Android software to the
selection of applications and media content they offer.
However, the company's shares were down more than 4 percent
in morning trading. Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley
said the partnerships were not a surprise and that RIM
shareholders were probably selling to take a profit ahead of the
phone launch.
"Until we start to see the devices sell to consumers, the
stock will remain quite volatile," Walkley said.
RIM said its BlackBerry World content store would include an
extensive catalog of songs, movies and television shows. Most
movies will be available the same day they are released on DVD,
with next-day availability for many TV series.
RIM's offerings will also include Matador Records, Rough
Trade Records and Sony Music Entertainment music that will be
initially be available in 18 countries.
The video downloads and rentals will initially be available
just in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada and will
include TV shows from providers such as ABC Studios, BBC
Worldwide and CBS Corp.
RIM's shares were down 4.8 percent at $16.70 in morning
trading on Nasdaq and were down 4.4 percent at C$16.84 in
Canada.
Walt Disney Co owns ABC as well as Walt Disney
Studios, and Vivendi SA owns Universal Music Group.
Sony Corp owns Sony Pictures. Warner Music Group is
privately owned.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and
Lisa Von Ahn)