April 3 Research in Motion Ltd has been sued by the Dutch company NXP BV for allegedly infringing six patents by selling products such as the BlackBerry Torch, Curve and Bold.

The lawsuit seeks compensatory and triple damages, and a halt to the alleged infringement. NXP filed the case on Monday in the U.S. federal court in Orlando, Florida. (Reporting By Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)