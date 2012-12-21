* RIM CEO says service revenue not going away
* Analysts say new fee model may weigh on revenue, margins
* New BlackBerry 10 phones set to unveil in January
* Shares fall more than 20 percent following two-month rally
(Updates to close)
By Allison Martell and Chandni Doulatramani
Dec 21 Shares of BlackBerry maker Research In
Motion Ltd plunged more than 20 percent on
Friday on fears that a new fee structure for its high-margin
services segment could put pressure on the business that has set
the company apart from its competitors.
It was the stock's biggest, single-day, percentage price
drop since September 2008. But shares were still nearly 80
percent above the year's low, which was reached in September.
They started to rally in November as investors began to bet that
RIM's long-awaited new BlackBerry 10 phones, which will be
unveiled in January, would turn the company around.
The services segment has long been RIM's most profitable and
accounts for about a third of total revenue. Some analysts said
there was a risk that the fee changes could endanger its service
ecosystem and leave the Canadian company as just another handset
maker.
The fee changes, which RIM announced on Thursday after
market close, overshadowed stronger-than-expected quarterly
results. The company said the new pricing structure would be
introduced with the BlackBerry 10 launch, expected on Jan. 30.
RIM said some subscribers would continue to pay for enhanced
services such as advanced security. But under the new structure,
some other services would account for less revenue, or even none
at all.
Chief Executive Thorsten Heins tried to reassure investors
in a television interview with CNBC on Friday, saying RIM's
"service revenue isn't going away".
He added: "We're not stopping. We're not halting. We're
transitioning."
Since taking over at RIM in January, Heins has focused on
shrinking the company and getting it ready to introduce its new
BB10 devices, which RIM says will help it claw back ground it
has lost to competitors such as Apple Inc and Samsung
Electronics.
But the new services pricing strategy came as a shock to
markets, and some analysts cut their price targets on RIM stock.
RIM will not be able to sustain profitability by relying on
its hardware business alone, said National Bank Financial
analyst Kris Thompson, whom Thomson Reuters StarMine has rated
the top RIM analyst based on the accuracy of his estimates of
the company's earnings.
Thompson downgraded RIM's stock to "underperform" from
"sector perform" and cut his price target to $10 from $15.
Forrester Research analyst Charles Golvin said the move was
likely about stabilizing market share: "At the moment, they need
to stem the bleeding."
He said the tiered pricing might line up better with RIM's
subscriber base as it expands in emerging economies.
RIM's Nasdaq-listed shares closed down 22.7 percent at
$10.91 on Friday. The stock fell 22.2 percent to C$10.86 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
COUNTDOWN TO LAUNCH
The success of the BB10 will be crucial to the future of
RIM, which on Thursday posted its first-ever decline in total
subscribers. Heins said on CNBC that the company expected to
ship millions of the new devices.
He cautioned that this will require heavy investment, which
will reduce RIM's cash position in its fourth and first quarters
from $2.9 billion in its fiscal third quarter. He said, however,
it would not go below $2 billion.
Still, doubts remain about whether RIM can pull off the
transformation. Needham analyst Charlie Wolf said the BB10 would
have to look meaningfully superior to its competitors for RIM to
stage a comeback.
Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley said it was highly
unlikely that the market would support RIM's new mobile
computing ecosystem, and he remained skeptical about the
company's ability to survive on its own.
"We believe RIM will eventually need to sell the company,"
said Walkley, who cut his price target on RIM shares to $9 from
$10.
Baird Equity Research analysts said BB10 faced a daunting
uphill battle against products from Apple, as well as those
using Google Inc's Android operating system, and,
increasingly, phones with Microsoft Corp's Windows 8
operating system.
Baird maintained its "underperform" rating on the stock,
while Paradigm Capital downgraded the shares to "hold" from
"buy" on uncertainty around the services revenue model.
"RIM has gone from having one major aspect of uncertainty -
BlackBerry 10 adoption - to two, given an uncertain floor on
services revenue," William Blair analyst Anil Doradla said.
RIM will have to discount BB10 devices significantly to
maintain demand, Bernstein analyst Pierre Ferragu said.
The BlackBerry, however, still offers the security features
that helped it build its reputation with big business and
government, a selling point with some key customers.
Credit Suisse maintained its "neutral" rating on the stock,
but not because it expected BB10 to be a big success.
"Only the potential for an outright sale of the company or a
breakup keeps us at a neutral," Credit Suisse analysts said.
Separately on Friday, ailing Finnish mobile phone maker
Nokia said it had settled its patent dispute with RIM
in return for payments. Nokia did not disclose detailed terms,
but said the deal included a one-time payment to be booked in
the fourth quarter, as well as ongoing fees, all to be paid by
RIM.
($1=$0.98 Canadian)
(Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore and Allison
Martell in Toronto. Additional reporting by Sinead Carew in New
York; Editing by Ted Kerr, Dale Hudson, Janet Guttsman,; Lisa
Von Ahn, Peter Galloway and Leslie Gevirtz)