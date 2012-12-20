TORONTO Dec 20 Research In Motion Ltd :
* Chief executive thorsten heins says U.S. subscribers showed
largest declines;
other parts of world posted stable growth
* CEO heins says new blackberry 10 smartphones had been
well-received by
telecom operators; have more than 150 carriers testing
devices
* CEO heins says on track to exceed original target of $1
billion in cost
savings for fiscal 2013
* CEO heins says have already delivered $1 billion in cost
savings, expect to
pursue more opportunities to lower costs
* CEO heins says management remains "laser focused" on making
the necessary
changes to return the company to profitability
* CEO heins says will be transforming its service revenue model
to reflect
varying customer use of rim's network infrastructure
* CEO heins says "we are strong, we are excited and we are in a
position to
demonstrate the next age of Mobile computing"