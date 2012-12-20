TORONTO Dec 20 Research In Motion Ltd :
* Chief financial officer brian bidulka says blackberry
sell-through was 8.4
million units
* CFO says some assets have been held for sale and will be
reflected in
financial statements as discontinued operations until they
are disposed of
* CFO says sales outside the u.s., UK, and Canada grew 7
percent this quarter,
made up about 65 percent of total revenue, compared to 58
percent in Q2
* CFO says expects to end the fiscal year "substantially
higher" than the $2.1
billion when the year started
* CFO says spend $55 million in pre-tax restructuring costs,
ended quarter with
13,400 employees
* CFO says expects total cost of cost-cutting program to be
about $250 million
by end of fiscal 2013, versus initial estimate of $350
million
* CFO says expects capital expenditure in current quarter to be
below $100
million