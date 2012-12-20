TORONTO Dec 20 Research In Motion Ltd : * Chief financial officer brian bidulka says blackberry sell-through was 8.4

million units * CFO says some assets have been held for sale and will be reflected in

financial statements as discontinued operations until they are disposed of * CFO says sales outside the u.s., UK, and Canada grew 7 percent this quarter,

made up about 65 percent of total revenue, compared to 58 percent in Q2 * CFO says expects to end the fiscal year "substantially higher" than the $2.1

billion when the year started * CFO says spend $55 million in pre-tax restructuring costs, ended quarter with

13,400 employees * CFO says expects total cost of cost-cutting program to be about $250 million

by end of fiscal 2013, versus initial estimate of $350 million * CFO says expects capital expenditure in current quarter to be below $100

million