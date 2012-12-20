TORONTO Dec 20 Research In Motion Ltd : * Chief executive Thorsten Heins says service fees will be tiered based on what

customers require in terms of security, manageability, other services * CEO Heins says looking to develop blackberry messenger service to create

additional service revenue * CEO Heins says carriers are committed to spending marketing dollars to

promote blackberry 10 devices * Chief financial officer Brian Bidulka says average revenue per user declined

last quarter as company worked to maintain subscriber base * CEO Heins says may still introduce new blackberry 7 models for more

cost-conscious parts of the world