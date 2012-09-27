TORONTO, Sept 27 Research In Motion Ltd :
* Research in motion ltd CEO thorsten heins
says seeing
success for program to upgrade users to blackberry 7 devices,
especially the
bold line
* Research in motion ltd CEO thorsten heins
says blackberry
10 will deliver most seamless and fluid Mobile experience
available
* Research in motion ltd CEO heins says has
met with dozens
of carriers from more than 16 countries in last three weeks
* Rim CEO heins says in past several weeks
have seen
innovative products launched from competitors, but believe
blackberry 10
reaches whole new level
* Rim CEO heins says in midst of building
leaner and stronger
organization, satisfied with ability to attract great talent
* Rim CEO heins says recognizes Q2 results
still well below
where they need to be
* Rim CEO heins says has had productive
discussions with
other ceos about partnerships, potential licensing of
blackberry 10, offers
no further details