TORONTO, Sept 27 Research In Motion Ltd :
* RIM CEO Thorsten Heins says BlackBerry 10
will proliferate
into mid-tier of smartphone market by this time next year
* RIM CEO Thorsten Heins says display in full
touchscreen
BlackBerry 10 device exceeds that of Apple's iPhone
5
* RIM CEO Thorsten Heins says have fully
transitioned to
BlackBerry 7; likely made up 99.99 percent of handset sales
in quarter
* RIM CEO Heins says last week's Europe
service disruption
was not an "outage"; all messages got delivered
* RIM CEO Heins says still investing in
BlackBerry network,
not saving capex there