* Sprint WiMax PlayBook had been expected since January
* Says mutual Sprint/ RIM decision
* RIM promises LTE Playbook models this fall
NEW YORK, Aug 12 Sprint Nextel (S.N) has
scrapped its plans to sell a version of the Research In Motion
RIM.TO PlayBook tablet for its high-speed wireless WiMax
service after months of promising the device.
Sprint, the No. 3 U.S. mobile service, said on Friday that
the cancellation of the cellular product was a "mutual decision
between Sprint and RIM." For its part, RIM said it has decided
to prioritize product development around devices running Long
Term Evolution (LTE), a rival to WiMax.
RIM said it is already testing LTE PlayBook models and
plans to enter operator test labs in the United States and
international markets this fall.
The top two U.S. wireless providers, Verizon Wireless and
AT&T Inc (T.N), are building networks based on LTE.
Sprint, which depends on the WiMax network of Clearwire
Corp CLWR.O for its high-speed offerings, is expected to
announce LTE upgrade plans for its network in October.
Sprint still sells a version of the Playbook that connects
to the Internet on Wi-Fi, a short-range wireless technology
that is used in many homes and small public venues such as
coffee shops.
The idea of connecting a tablet to a cellular network such
as Sprint's WiMax service would be to allow for greater
mobility than Wi-Fi can provide.
But Paget Alves, Sprint's head of business, said Wi-Fi
tablets are much more popular today than tablets connecting to
the cellular network such as Sprint's WiMax offering.
"Right now the majority of tablets are Wi-Fi only," Alves
told Reuters earlier this week. "People use tablets in fixed
locations."
In January RIM named Sprint Nextel as its first operator
partner for the PlayBook, which is struggling to compete with
the Apple Inc (AAPL.O) iPad tablet. RIM's April launch of
PlayBook was met with lackluster reviews.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew in New York and Alastair Sharp in
Toronto ; Editing by Richard Chang)