* Sprint WiMax PlayBook expected since January
* Says mutual Sprint/ RIM decision
* RIM promises LTE Playbook models this fall
(Adds analyst quote, background details)
NEW YORK, Aug 12 Sprint Nextel Corp (S.N) has
scrapped plans to sell a high-speed version of Research In
Motion Ltd's RIM.TORIMM.O PlayBook tablet because of slack
demand, delivering another blow to BlackBerry phone maker.
Eight months after being announced as the first operator to
partner with RIM on tablets, Sprint, the No. 3 U.S. mobile
service, said on Friday it canceled a version of PlayBook for
its fourth generation (4G) WiMax service.
PlayBook is struggling to compete with the hugely popular
Apple Inc (AAPL.O) iPad tablet, while RIM's BlackBerry is
fighting an uphill battle against Apple's iPhone.
Sprint, the No. 3 U.S. mobile service, said the
cancellation of the cellular product was a "mutual decision."
But Paget Alves, Sprint's head of business services, said
tablets with short-range Wi-Fi Internet connections are far
more popular today than tablets for wide range networks such as
WiMax.
"Right now the majority of tablets are Wi-Fi only," Alves
told Reuters earlier this week. "People use tablets in fixed
locations."
For its part, RIM said that, instead of WiMax, it would
prioritize product development around devices running Long Term
Evolution (LTE), a rival to WiMax. RIM said it is already
testing LTE PlayBook models and plans to enter operator test
labs in the United States and international markets this fall.
The top two U.S. wireless providers, Verizon Wireless and
AT&T Inc (T.N), are building networks based on LTE. AT&T
declined to comment on whether it would sell an LTE PlayBook.
Before the PlayBook's launch in April, RIM said Verizon
would sell the device, but after the launch Verizon Wireless
said it was reconsidering. Spokeswoman Brenda Raney said on
Friday the company is still looking into the matter.
Some analysts frowned at Canada-based RIM's choice of WiMax
as its initial technology because it was already well-known in
January that the top two operators were embracing a rival
technology.
Even Sprint, which currently depends on the WiMax network
of Clearwire Corp CLWR.O for its high-speed offerings, is
expected to announce LTE upgrade plans for its own network in
October.
Sprint, which has itself been working for years to stem
customer losses, still sells a Wi-Fi version of Playbook.
The idea of connecting a tablet to a cellular network such
as Sprint's WiMax service would be to allow for greater
mobility than Wi-Fi can provide. But operators have been
criticized for charging to much for tablet data downloads.
Still Charter Equity Research analyst Ed Snyder said RIM's
problem related more to PlayBook's inability to stand out
beside iPad than its wireless technology deal with Sprint.
"There's two groups with tablets: Apple and everybody else.
RIM's in the second group, definitely, " Snyder added.
RIM's U.S. shares closed up 38 cents, or 1.6 percent, at
$24.56 on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew in New York and Alastair Sharp in
Toronto ; editing by Richard Chang and Andre Grenon)