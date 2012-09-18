BRIEF-Pfizer to cancel listing in the United Kingdom
* Applied to United Kingdom Listing Authority to cancel standard listing of company's common stock
NEW YORK, Sept 18 T-Mobile USA, the fourth biggest U.S. mobile service provider, said on Tuesday that some customers with Research In Motion's BlackBerry smartphones were unable to use the device for emails or Internet browsing.
The partial service disruption appears to be limited to customers of the BlackBerry 9900 and does not affect phone call services and text messaging, according to T-Mobile USA, a unit of Deutsche Telekom.
T-Mobile USA said it is working with RIM to restore service as quickly as possible but did not say how long the disruption had been going on for or what the cause of the problem was.
A spokesman for RIM was not able to provide an immediate comment.
The outage did not appear to affect T-Mobile's bigger rivals Verizon Wireless and AT&T Inc.
Shares of RIM rose about 3 percent on Nasdaq late Tuesday to $7.47.
* Aims for mid 1-digit pct gain in 2017 adj group EBITDA (Releads on guidance for crop science division)
Feb 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 8 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up about 0.03 percent ahead of the cash market open.