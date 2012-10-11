* Bruce Bent takes Manhattan federal court witness stand
* U.S. regulator accuses Bent of lying to investors in 2008
By Grant McCool
NEW YORK, Oct 11 Money market pioneer Bruce Bent
took a swipe at the U.S. government's response to the 2008
financial crisis when he testified at his own trial on Thursday,
describing the desperate situation that led to the death of his
conservative fund.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Bent, his
son Bruce Bent II and their family-run Reserve Management firm
in 2009, saying they lied to investors about the safety of their
money after Lehman Brothers filed for bankruptcy on Sept. 15,
2008, intensifying a global financial crisis.
Reserve held $785 million in Lehman debt, or 1.2 percent of
the $62 billion it had invested in its funds. There was a run on
Reserve funds and sources of liquidity dried up in the market
turmoil, making it impossible to keep up with demand for
redemptions.
Bent, answering a question on the Manhattan federal court
witness stand about the government helping troubled financial
institutions after the historic Lehman collapse, responded
sharply: "Two days later everybody got it, except Reserve."
Part of the defense strategy is to shift the blame onto the
SEC, which sued the Bents. Bruce Bent's testimony implies that
the government should have made Reserve part of the bailout of
financial institutions in an unprecedented crisis.
The white-haired, flush-faced Bent, 75, at times appeared
irritated with the pointed questioning of SEC lawyer Nancy
Brown, saying "no, no, no," before correcting her. His son Bruce
Bent II, 46, is also expected to testify at the trial.
Brown's questioning over more than three hours took Bent and
the jury through three Reserve board meetings and phone calls
between the Bents, senior fund executives and lawyers during two
hectic days of Sept. 15 and Sept. 16, 2008. The eight jurors
heard that Reserve approached the New York Federal Reserve Bank
and told the SEC itself about its dire straits.
Bent testified they were in a "desperation situation" and
"we're throwing it at the wall, we're hoping something sticks."
The Reserve "broke the buck" - an almost unheard of event
for money market funds when their net asset value falls below $1
a share. By January 2010, Reserve said it had distributed nearly
all of the $50.5 billion left in its Reserve Primary fund after
Lehman's bankruptcy.
Investors recovered about 99 cents on the dollar.
The regulators and the Bents failed to reach a settlement
and the case went to trial on Tuesday. The trial is expected to
last three weeks before U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe.
The jury is being asked to decide whether or not the Bents
played by the rules of the securities markets. The SEC seeks
unspecified gains the Bents might have made and a fine.
Reserve was the first money-market fund in the United States
when Bruce Bent started it in 1970. Its collapse was a driver of
the credit market seizure following Lehman's bankruptcy. New
regulations have since reduced the credit and maturity risks
that money funds may take.
The case is SEC v. Reserve Management Co et al, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 09-04346