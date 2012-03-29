* SEC says defendants fraudulently blocked redemptions
* Reserve Primary broke the buck after Lehman bankruptcy
* Fund once held $62 billion
By Jonathan Stempel
March 29 Managers of the Reserve Primary Fund
lost their bid to dismiss a U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission civil fraud lawsuit on Thursday, perhaps
foreshadowing a trial over a major cause of the 2008 financial
crisis.
U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe in Manhattan on Thursday
issued an order denying the requests of Reserve Management Co
and its co-founder Bruce Bent Sr. to end the SEC case over the
money market fund, which once invested $62 billion. He rejected
an SEC request for a finding of liability.
The judge also directed the SEC and the defendants to advise
by April 6 "what outstanding issues must be resolved before this
case proceeds to trial." A conference is scheduled for April 9.
"We're pleased with the court's ruling and look forward to
proving our case," SEC spokesman John Nester said.
Fran Jacobs, a lawyer for the defendants, did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
The SEC accused Reserve, Bent and a son of fraudulently
dissuading nervous investors from redeeming shares in Reserve
Primary on Sept. 15-16, 2008, hours after Lehman Brothers
Holdings Inc had gone bankrupt, and representing that the fund
was safe.
Instead, Reserve Primary became the second money fund to
fall below $1 per share, known as "breaking the buck," when its
share price dropped to 97 cents on Sept. 16, 2008.
The fund had held $785 million of Lehman debt. Its collapse
was a key driver of the credit market seizure that followed
Lehman's demise. New regulations have since reduced the credit
and maturity risks that money funds may take.
By January 2010, Reserve said it had distributed nearly all
of the $50.5 billion left in Reserve Primary after Lehman's
bankruptcy. Investors recovered about 99 cents on the dollar.
In a court filing, Reserve and the Bents said any statements
they may have made to induce investors to hold onto their shares
were neither material nor made with fraudulent intent. They also
said there are no ill-gotten gains to recover, and that an
injunction is not needed to prevent a recurrence.
The SEC disagreed. "What happened on September 15 and 16 was
not an isolated, uncharacteristic lapse of long-standing
compliance; it was just another -- much more serious -- instance
of defendants' disregard for their obligations to abide by the
securities laws," it said in another court filing.
The case is SEC v. Reserve Management Co et al, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 09-04346.
(Reporting By Jonathan Stempel in New York)