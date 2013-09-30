By Nate Raymond and Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, Sept 30 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission lost much of its bid Monday for civil
penalties in a lawsuit arising out of the 2008 collapse of a
large money market fund that famously "broke the buck."
U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe in New York awarded just
$750,000 to the SEC - a small fraction of the more than $130
million that the regulator had sought - saying the agency had
not demonstrated that Bruce Bent II, a co-manager of the Reserve
Primary Fund, and two Reserve entities should have to pay more
penalties or disgorge profits.
"These entities were in business for decades and committed
few regulatory violations," Gardephe wrote. "Their wrongful
conduct took place over a period of less than 36 hours and
during a time of enormous economic stress."
The penalties assessed amount to $100,000 against Bent and
$325,000 for each entity, Reserve Management and Resrv Partners
Inc.
Gardephe also rejected the SEC's request for a permanent
injunction from committing future securities law violations
against the Reserve entities and Bent.
The decision follows a jury verdict last November that
cleared money market pioneer Bruce Bent Sr and Bruce Bent II,
his son, of civil fraud charges stemming from Reserve Primary
Fund's collapse.
The jury found the son liable for negligence, and the
corporate entities liable on other counts.
Richard Mahony, a spokesman for the Bents, said they were
gratified that the SEC's request for a new trial was denied and
that the judge awarded less than 1 percent of the penalties the
agency sought.
"These results are consistent with the jury verdict, which
found that Bruce Bent and Bruce Bent II committed no fraud,"
Mahony said in an email. "Investors have already received more
than 99 percent of their investment from 2008."
A representative for the SEC did not respond to a request
for comment.
At the heart of the case was Reserve Primary Fund, a $62
billion fund that collapsed at the height of the 2008 financial
crisis.
Reserve held $785 million in debt securities issued by
Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. After the bank filed for
bankruptcy in September 2008, Reserve began receiving redemption
requests and soon announced it had "broken the buck," meaning
its net asset value fell below the $1 per share it was designed
to maintain.
The SEC sued the Bents and the Reserve entities in May 2009,
accusing the defendants of deceiving investors into believing
the fund was safe and secure despite its Lehman holdings. The
defendants denied wrongdoing.
After the trial, the SEC sought an order by the judge
finding the Reserve entities liable of securities violations as
a matter of law. Alternatively, the agency sought a new trial.
Gardephe rejected both of the SEC's requests, saying it had
waived its right to a new trial.
The SEC also sought substantial financial remedies. It asked
the judge to award $1.3 million penalties against Bent II, $130
million against the Reserve entities and to require them to
disgorge profits earned through their securities law violations.
Gardephe, though, said the defendants' securities law
violations didn't cause Primary Fund to collapse, and the SEC
had not shown that any fees or expenses they earned managing the
fund afterward were connected to their violations.
In awarding a fraction of what the SEC sought against the
Reserve entities, the judge said the "defendants confronted
conditions not seen since the Great Depression."
"The markets were in chaos and the ramifications of Lehman's
bankruptcy were not initially well understood, even by
sophisticated fund managers and Government regulators," Gardephe
wrote.
Gardephe said the SEC's request for $1.3 million in
penalties against Bent II "does not reflect the jury's
determination of either Bent II's liability or culpability."
In not issuing an injunction against Bent, Gardephe said
such orders are normally reserved for "individuals who have
engaged in merely negligent conduct have generally involved more
pervasive and repeated misconduct than that at issue here."
The decision comes less than a month after the Bents and
other defendants agreed to a class-action settlement requiring
them to, among other things, pay $10 million and give up $42
million of legal and other claims against a court-ordered
expense fund.
The SEC had earlier this month asked Gardephe not to approve
the settlement, citing the commission's post-trial motions,
since decisions in both cases would affect a court-ordered fund
holding Reserve Primary Fund assets.
The case is SEC v. Reserve Management Co et al, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 09-04346.