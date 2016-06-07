Pipeline company Oneok to buy rest of Oneok Partners for $9.3 bln
Feb 1 Natural gas pipeline company Oneok Inc , which owns more than 19 percent of Oneok Partners LP , said it would buy the remainder of the company for $9.3 billion.
June 7 Reservoir Minerals, a small mining company that is the target of a friendly takeover, said on Tuesday it has received an unsolicited financing proposal from Shandong Xiangguang Group, a China-based shareholder.
Reservoir said it has also been made aware that another China-based shareholder, Jing Bao, has publicly criticised its planned takeover by fellow Canadian miner Nevsun Resources Ltd . (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Bernard Orr)
Feb 1 Natural gas pipeline company Oneok Inc , which owns more than 19 percent of Oneok Partners LP , said it would buy the remainder of the company for $9.3 billion.
Feb 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1130 GMT on Wednesday:
* Orca Gold acquires exploration assets in the Côte D'ivoire from Kinross