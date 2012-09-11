By Caroline Humer
NEW YORK, Sept 11 Residential Capital's
exclusive right to present a plan to get out of bankruptcy was
extended until Dec. 20 during a court hearing on Tuesday, a
company spokeswoman said.
The court's decision fell short of the nine-month extension
that ResCap, a home mortgage lender that filed for bankruptcy in
May, had requested.
Companies ask for such extensions - often several times
during the course of a bankruptcy - in order to bar creditors
from presenting competing legal plans for the company to get out
of bankruptcy.
ResCap, a unit of Ally Financial, said in court
papers that it needed a nine-month extension because of the
complexity of the case and to give it time to examine a report
by an independent bankruptcy examiner. That report is expected
to be published in January.
The court-appointed examiner is looking at settlements and
agreements that ResCap struck ahead of the bankruptcy with some
creditors, as well as other financial details of the bankruptcy.
ResCap cannot file its plan, which will include details of
payouts to creditors, until after the examiner's report is
released.
Aurelius Capital Management, a creditor, objected to the
nine-month extension sought by ResCap, calling it excessive and
saying the company needed a "shorter leash." An ad hoc group of
bondholders also objected, saying the requested extension was
too long.
The ResCap spokeswoman did not have an immediate comment on
the fact that a shorter extension was granted.