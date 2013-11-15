AMSTERDAM Nov 15 Resilux NV : * Says no significant events likely to affect results and the financial

structure of the company has occurred * Says the second half has started with favorable weather conditions in July

and August * Says expects that the results of the second half of 2013 will be higher than

the results for the second half of 2012. * Says positive trend in sales and earnings in the joint venture with Airolux * Says to invest an amount of 8.0 to 10.0 million euros during the second half