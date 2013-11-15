UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
AMSTERDAM Nov 15 Resilux NV : * Says no significant events likely to affect results and the financial
structure of the company has occurred * Says the second half has started with favorable weather conditions in July
and August * Says expects that the results of the second half of 2013 will be higher than
the results for the second half of 2012. * Says positive trend in sales and earnings in the joint venture with Airolux * Says to invest an amount of 8.0 to 10.0 million euros during the second half
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources