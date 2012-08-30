BRUSSELS Aug 30 Belgian plastic packaging specialist Resilux said it expected its results in the second half of 2012 to improve compared to the same period last year, after its net result in the first half fell by 45 percent.

The group said higher sales in July and August already partially made up for the shortfall in the first half, when poor weather conditions in the north of Europe hampered sales of its products, which include bottles for beverages.

It said the economic crisis in Spain impacted sales while there was more demand for its products in Greece.

Net result for the first half came in at 4.1 million euros, a decline of 45 percent when compared to the same period last year. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)