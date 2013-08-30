BRUSSELS Aug 30 Belgian plastic bottle maker Resilux said its operating profit in the first half of 2013 rose by 45 percent compared to last year, as it kept costs low and grew volumes.

Resilux said volumes increased in most European markets apart from Russia.

Operating profit in the first half of 2013 rose 44.6 percent from 2012 to 10.46 million euros ($13.83 million).

The group said it expected the results for the second half of the year to be at least in line with the same period of last year. ($1 = 0.7562 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by Ben Deighton)