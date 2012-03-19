BRUSSELS, March 19 Belgian plastic bottle maker Resilux said its net profit should increase this year, after provision for customers not paying bills impacted its profits in 2011.

The company's operating profit fell 35 percent to 8.0 million euros ($10.54 million) as it had to factor in 1.8 million euros of provisions for doubtful accounts.

It said its net profit should increase in 2012 as such costs decrease.

