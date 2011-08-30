UPDATE 2-Canada's TMX seeks part of Saudi Aramco listing
* Aramco IPO could be world's biggest, valuing co at $2 trillion (New throughout, adds source on secondary listing, portfolio manager and analyst comment, adds bylines)
BRUSSELS Aug 30 Belgian plastic bottle maker Resilux (RESI.BR) said on Tuesday it expected its 2011 results would be in line with those of last year due to a warm spring offsetting a damp summer.
Resilux said its high selling season for drinks containers had started earlier due to a good spring, leading to a 14.5 percent increase in volumes in the first half, with the strongest rises in Germany, France and eastern Europe.
However, Resilux said in a statement that poor weather in northern Europe in July and August would hit its second-half results.
It said its operational cash flow (EBITDA) for 2011 would be in line with that of 2010 and that it expected to invest 4 to 5 million euros in the second half.
The Belgian company reported a 31 percent increase in turnover to 155.3 million euros ($225.2 million) in the first six months.
Operating cash flow (EBITDA) was 16 percent up on last year at 18.0 million euros. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop) ($1=.6897 Euro)
LUSAKA, Feb 8 Canada's First Quantum Minerals plans to invest over $1 billion in a new smelter and modernisation of a copper mine in Zambia, a senior Zambian official said on Wednesday, but the company said the investment was "very conditional".
Feb 8 Russian fertiliser producer Phosagro said on Wednesday it planned to sell up to 5 percent of its share capital as investors' appetite for Russian assets recovers.