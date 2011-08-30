BRUSSELS Aug 30 Belgian plastic bottle maker Resilux (RESI.BR) said on Tuesday it expected its 2011 results would be in line with those of last year due to a warm spring offsetting a damp summer.

Resilux said its high selling season for drinks containers had started earlier due to a good spring, leading to a 14.5 percent increase in volumes in the first half, with the strongest rises in Germany, France and eastern Europe.

However, Resilux said in a statement that poor weather in northern Europe in July and August would hit its second-half results.

It said its operational cash flow (EBITDA) for 2011 would be in line with that of 2010 and that it expected to invest 4 to 5 million euros in the second half.

The Belgian company reported a 31 percent increase in turnover to 155.3 million euros ($225.2 million) in the first six months.

Operating cash flow (EBITDA) was 16 percent up on last year at 18.0 million euros. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop) ($1=.6897 Euro)