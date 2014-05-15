May 15 Resilux NV :

* Sold volumes of performs and bottles for the first four months of 2014 have increased by more than 7 pct compared to the same period of 2013

* Strongest increase in sold volumes was in Russia, East and Central Europe and the United States Of America

* Confirms the outlook announced in the press release of March 17

* Expects to realise in 2014 an operational cashflow (EBITDA) at least in line with 2013 and an improvement of the results of the JV Airolux.

* Implementation of the capital expenditures budget for 2014 is according to plan