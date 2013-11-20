Nov 20 ResMed Inc : * Receives injunctions against apex and bmc in Germany, continues enforcement

of patents in Europe * Initial orders,entered by Munich court, prohibit apex and bmc from selling or

marketing certain products in Germany without further court order * Says won preliminary injunctions in Germany against several patent infringing

activities by apex medical and bmc medical co * Says has also filed patent infringement lawsuits in Munich seeking damages &

permanent injunctions to stop infringement of ResMed patents * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage