Nov 20 ResMed Inc :
* Receives injunctions against apex and bmc in Germany,
continues enforcement
of patents in Europe
* Initial orders,entered by Munich court, prohibit apex and bmc
from selling or
marketing certain products in Germany without further court
order
* Says won preliminary injunctions in Germany against several
patent infringing
activities by apex medical and bmc medical co
* Says has also filed patent infringement lawsuits in Munich
seeking damages &
permanent injunctions to stop infringement of ResMed patents
