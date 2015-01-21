(Corrects salary in paragraph 3 to "$24,000" from "$24 million")

Jan 21 Oil and gas producer Resolute Energy Corp said it would temporarily reduced the base salary of its executives, including slashing that of its CEO's by 96 percent, this year to improve its cash flow as oil prices slump.

The salary cuts will start from Feb. 1 and continue through the year, resuming to previous levels from Jan. 1, 2016, Resolute Energy said in a regulatory filing.

The company said Chief Executive Nicholas Sutton's base salary will be reduced by about 96 percent to $24,000.

A whole host oil and gas companies across the globe have cut jobs, lowered budgets and found other ways to shave off costs to blunt the effect of slumping oil prices.

Global oil prices have tumbled almost 60 percent since June, hitting five-year lows as growing production and tepid global demand has caused a supply glut and prompted oil producers to scale back spending.

Resolute Energy's shares closed at 86 cents on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)