BRIEF-Dish Network places $1 billion in convertible notes
* Dish Network Corp - interest on notes will be paid on March 15 and September 15 of each year, commencing on September 15, 2017
Oct 30 Canada's Resolute Forest Products Inc posted a much smaller quarterly loss, as the forest product maker's results in the same period a year ago were hurt by a non-recurring $619 million income-tax charge.
Net loss attributable to the company narrowed to $116 million, or $1.23 per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $588 million, or $6.22 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 3 percent to $1.1 billion. (Reporting By Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)
* Dish Network Corp - interest on notes will be paid on March 15 and September 15 of each year, commencing on September 15, 2017
* Delta Air Lines - offering $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 2.875% notes due 2020 and $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 3.625% notes due 2022
* Gener8 Maritime Inc announces fourth quarter 2016 financial results