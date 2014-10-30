Oct 30 Canada's Resolute Forest Products Inc posted a much smaller quarterly loss, as the forest product maker's results in the same period a year ago were hurt by a non-recurring $619 million income-tax charge.

Net loss attributable to the company narrowed to $116 million, or $1.23 per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $588 million, or $6.22 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 3 percent to $1.1 billion. (Reporting By Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)