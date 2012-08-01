Aug 1 Resolute Forest Products Inc , which is in the midst of acquiring specialty pulp maker Fibrek Inc, reported a quarterly net loss and said it does not expected a meaningful improvement in its pulp business this year.

The net loss for the second quarter was $20 million, or 20 cents per share, compared with a net profit of $61 million, or 63 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $30 million, or 30 cents per share. Sales were flat at $1.2 billion. (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)