UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
LONDON Oct 16 Resolution Ltd : * Discussions about sale of amlife stake * Discussions about sale of amlife stake * In talks on sale of 30% stake in amlife insurance and amfamily takaful back
to jv partner ambank group
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts