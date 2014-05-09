May 9 Resolution Ltd :
* Discussions regarding potential sale of lombard are
ongoing, although uncertainties surrounding potential sale have
resulted in lower sales and net fund outflows
* Uk division VNB maintained at 35 million stg, with strong
ape growth of 42 pct to 201 million stg
* Friends Life is well placed to respond to fca legacy
product revie
* Group new business margin for 2014 expected to be broadly
similar to that achieved in Q1
* Significant impacts from budget expected in medium-term
* Retirement income: 50-70 pct reduction expected in annuity
sales due to budget
* Sales of annuities from vesting pensions with guaranteed
annuity options are expected to reduce by c20 pct due to budget
* Favourable impact expected at corporate benefits due to
budget
* VNB will be adversely affected due to implications of
budget; therefore VNB growth target of 10 pct per annum will not
be achievable in 2014
* Q1 corporate benefits business positive net inflows of 0.2
billion stg and VNB growth of 33 pct to 4 million stg
