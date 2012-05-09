* Q1 sales up 8 pct, UK outweighs international downturn

* On course for targeted cost savings

* UK new business cash strain 33 mln stg vs 69 mln (Adds detail)

LONDON, May 9 Insurance-focused acquisition vehicle Resolution reported an 8 percent sales rise in the first quarter as growth in Britain offset a downturn overseas, and said it was on course to achieve targeted cost cuts.

Resolution, created in 2008 to buy underperforming British life insurers and merge them into a more profitable whole, had total sales of 292 million pounds ($471.24 million) in the three months to March, up from 270 million a year earlier, it said on Wednesday.

The company, which is now focusing on streamlining the businesses it has acquired rather than seeking new takeovers, had achieved synergies of 50 million pounds by March 31, putting it on track for its 2015 target of 143 million, it added.

"The UK business is benefiting from the financial discipline bought to the acquired businesses," Resolution chairman Mike Biggs said in a statement.

New business cash strain - the set-up costs incurred by the company when it sells a new life insurance or savings product - fell to 33 million pounds from 69 million at its core UK business, Resolution said.

Resolution shares closed at 214 pence on Tuesday, valuing the company at about 3 billion pounds. The stock has fallen 15 percent since the start of the year, lagging a 3.7 percent rise in the Stoxx 600 European insurance index.

($1 = 0.6196 British pounds) (Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)