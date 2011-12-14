(Add detail)

LONDON Dec 14 British insurance acquisition specialist Resolution said its founder, Clive Cowdery, had bought over 600,000 pounds' ($932,300) worth of its shares as a personal investment, in a sign the group is not planning further takeovers.

Insurance entrepreneur Cowdery bought 240,000 Resolution shares at 252.91 pence per share, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Cowdery, who founded Resolution in 2008 to buy underperforming British life insurers and merge them into a profitable whole, is in charge of the group's acquisition strategy and would be barred from investing in its shares if he knew of any forthcoming deals, analysts said.

Cowdery already owns a stake in Resolution through a 28 million pound investment made collectively with other members of the group's senior management team when it floated three years ago.

Resolution in February said it would prioritise merging and squeezing cost savings from its existing acquisitions, though it did not definitively rule out further deals.

As recently as last month, the company said it had held fruitless talks with life insurer Phoenix about buying the company.

Resolution shares slumped last year on fears it might launch rights issues to finance takeovers, but the stock has gained 7 percent since the start of 2011, outperforming a 17 percent decline in the European insurance share index

Resolution has over the past two years bought life insurer Friends Provident, most of Axa's British operations, and parts of private health insurer Bupa.

It is currently looking at other ventures that could include consolidating closed life insurers in Europe or the United States, though it has said these would be carried out through new investment vehicles. ($1 = 0.6436 British pounds) (Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by Will Waterman)