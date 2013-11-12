LONDON Nov 12 British life group Resolution Ltd
saw new business growth constrained by its Heritage
business which offset a strong performance form the core UK
unit.
In a trading statement on Tuesday, Resolution said the
group wide value of new business slipped 1 percent to 136
million pounds during the first nine months of 2013.
Heritage was set up in 2011 to manage its "back book" of
policies no longer sold to new customers.
The value of new business in the UK division was up 41
percent over the period, while the Heritage division posted a 13
million pounds loss, compared with 8 million pounds growth a
year earlier.