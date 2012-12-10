LONDON Dec 10 Resolution Ltd : * Finalised arrangements on final phase of simplification of the governance

structure of the company * Will deliver a saving to the company on the fee that would otherwise have

been paid to rol * Rol will, on 27 March 2013, transfer to the company business activities * Price agreed for the business sale is £7.5 million * Fee that would have been paid between 28 March and 10 December 2013 is £14.6

million* * The company expects to become UK tax resident