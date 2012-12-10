BRIEF-Houston Martin reports 13.09 pct stake in Tellurian Inc
* Houston Martin reports 13.09 percent stake in Tellurian Inc as on Feb. 10, 2017 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2lJHBKF) Further company coverage:
LONDON Dec 10 Resolution Ltd : * Finalised arrangements on final phase of simplification of the governance
structure of the company * Will deliver a saving to the company on the fee that would otherwise have
been paid to rol * Rol will, on 27 March 2013, transfer to the company business activities * Price agreed for the business sale is £7.5 million * Fee that would have been paid between 28 March and 10 December 2013 is £14.6
million* * The company expects to become UK tax resident
* Reven Housing REIT - on Feb 16, co entered into single family homes real estate purchase and sale agreement with H&J Properties Llc - sec filing
* Manulife Financial Corporation prices U.S. public offering of subordinated notes