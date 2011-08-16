* Closed book split "useful" in project exit - analyst
* H1 pretax operating profit 390 mln stg, vs 356 mln
consensus
* Shares down 1.5 percent, outperforming sector
(Adds company comment, analyst reaction, detail, shares)
By Myles Neligan
LONDON, Aug 16 British life insurer Resolution
has set up a separate unit to manage its "back book" of
policies no longer sold to new customers, in a sign it may seek
separate buyers for the business when it puts itself up for
sale.
The new division, UK Heritage Business, will allow
Resolution to better focus on profitably selling new policies
while offering improved service to back-book customers, the
company said on Tuesday.
"Insurers generally in the market have allowed the
go-forward businesses to get clogged up with some of the
complexities of the past," Andy Briggs, head of Resolution's UK
life insurance operation, told reporters.
Analysts said the move would make it easier for Resolution
to sell its closed life business separately, a strategy the
company has said it might pursue to deliver the double-digit
returns it has promised shareholders.
"The structure could be useful in the event of a break-up of
back/front book on project exit," Barclays Capital analyst Toby
Langley wrote in a note.
There is keen demand for closed life funds from specialist
investors such as Phoenix Life , Chesnara ,and
Swiss Re's Admin Re, which make money by buying up
blocks of such businesses and squeezing savings out of them.
European buyout firm Cinven on Tuesday entered the market
with the 275 million pound ($452 million) purchase of Guardian
Life, a British closed life business owned by Dutch insurer
Aegon .
Resolution, created to buy lame duck UK life insurers and
merge them into a more profitable whole, said its half-year
profit more than doubled to 390 million pounds.
That beat the 356 million pounds expected by analysts,
according to a consensus forecast calculated by the company.
The improvement reflected the takeover of Axa's UK
life business and specialist life insurer BHA in the second half
of 2010, with the acquired companies yielding one-off reserve
releases of 221 million pounds.
Resolution, which also owns UK life insurer Friends
Provident, plans to sell or float the combined business by
November 2014, and is aiming to achieve a mid-teens rate of
return for its investors.
Resolution shares were 1.5 percent lower at 1100 GMT,
narrowly outperforming a 1.65 percent decline in the STOXX
Europe 600 insurance index .
The stock has fallen 9.5 percent since mid-July, reflecting
a wider sell-off in financial shares amid fear of a U.S.
recession and potential sovereign debt defaults in Europe.
($1 = 0.610 British Pounds)
(Editing by David Hulmes)
(Reporting by Myles Neligan)