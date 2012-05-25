* Structure "unsustainable" - shareholder

* Resolution says sees no need for change

* New rules on externally managed companies expected July (adds CEO comment)

By Myles Neligan

LONDON, May 25 Resolution, the British insurance-focused buyout firm, is under pressure from regulators and investors to dismantle a complex board structure designed to cut its tax bill that some now say is opaque and costly.

Britain's Financial Services Authority (FSA) is expected in July to unveil rules that could force Resolution to reorganise or lose its premium listing on the London Stock Exchange, a change that would prompt some investors to sell its shares.

Some shareholders also doubt whether the structure, under which Resolution pays about 20 million pounds ($31 million) a year to outsource its acquisition activities to a separate firm run by its own founder, Clive Cowdery, offers value for money.

"That structure is just unsustainable, and it will have to end," said one top 15 shareholder in the company.

"Resolution is way too top-heavy."

Resolution, created in 2008 to buy and merge financial services firms before selling them at a profit, is based in Guernsey, where it does not have to pay tax on disposals.

But its key M&A activities are carried out by a separate London-based firm whose management, including Cowdery, does not sit on the board of Resolution itself.

In January, the FSA proposed that such "externally managed" companies, since they effectively allow managers to avoid shareholder scrutiny, should not be eligible for a premium LSE listing reserved for firms that meet the highest regulatory standards.

A loss of Resolution's premium listing would force some investment funds that track the broad equity market to sell their shares in the group, putting added pressure on a stock that has shed a third of its value in the past year.

NO CHANGE

Resolution said its structure was designed at shareholders' own request to maximise investment returns, and it had no plans to change.

"Our view is that there's no issue with the structure in the way we operate it," a spokesman said.

Resolution's premium listing is of "significant value", and the company has told the FSA its proposals are not justified, Chief Executive John Tiner told shareholders last week.

Reintegrating Cowdery's M&A advisory unit with the listed Resolution entity could cost the company its tax-efficient Guernsey domicile, as the Guernsey authorities might then decide it was effectively run from Britain, the spokesman added.

Analysts say it has become harder for Resolution to justify paying an external company to carry out its M&A because it has done fewer deals than first expected, with many potential vendors deterred from selling by persistently low market prices.

The company, set up to carry out several consolidation projects at once, has since narrowed its focus to British life insurance, and has completed just three takeovers in four years.

"I think the average shareholder doesn't like the fact that they're paying quite a lot of money per annum to an operational company where the added value is not clear at this point," Berenberg analyst Trevor Moss said.

Resolution said last year it would concentrate on merging and squeezing cost savings from its existing acquisitions rather than seeking out new deals, though it has since held fruitless talks with closed life fund operator Phoenix.

Criticism of Resolution's board structure formed a key part of the defence mounted by its first acquisition target, Friends Provident, before the life insurer agreed to be taken over in 2009. ($1 = 0.6377 British pounds) (Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by Mark Potter and Will Waterman)