Pubs operator JD Wetherspoon sees slower sales, warns on taxes
March 10 British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.
LONDON Nov 21 British life group Resolution has entered talks to sell its Luxembourg-based Lombard division, which sells tax-efficient insurance products to ultra-rich clients.
In a statement late on Thursday, Resolution said it is "in discussions" over a disposal of its Lombard arm, which includes Lombard International Assurance and Insurance Development Holdings.
Lombard manages assets worth about 20 billion pounds ($32.3 billion), according to Resolution's half-year earnings report in August, and paid a 4 million pound dividend to the parent company in 2012.
Lombard sells life assurance products through financial advisers and private banks to rich individuals in Europe, Latin America and Asia.
Resolution did not identify the prospective buyer of the business and said there was "no certainty these discussions will result in a transaction being agreed".
March 10 British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.
* CEO Stuart Vann says "not willing to chase rates down" in home insurance on price comparison websites.
LONDON, March 10 British annuity provider JRP posted an above-forecast 58 percent rise in 2016 operating profit to 164 million pounds ($199.34 million) on Friday, the first results since the company was formed through the merger of two rival insurers.