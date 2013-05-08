* Q1 sales down 17 pct to 242 million pounds

* Group value of new business up 9 pct at 38 mln stg

* New business cash strain improves by 33 mln stg

LONDON, May 8 British life insurance group Resolution Ltd expects sales to accelerate at its core UK arm as more companies adopt a new system of auto enrolment to corporate pension schemes.

Speaking to reporters after a trading statement showed Resolution booked lower sales but more profitable new business in the first three months of 2013, Chief Executive Andy Briggs said he was "very confident" of delivering higher volumes and profits.

The British government has introduced automatic enrolment to company pension schemes in a bid to try to force more citizens to start saving for retirement.

Briggs said a 17 percent drop in first-quarter sales to 242 million pounds ($374.4 million) from a year earlier was largely attributable to the corporate benefits business, as UK employers have so far been slow to adopt auto enrolment into their schemes.

"What we've seen in the first quarter is only the very largest pension schemes have auto enrolled ... We remain very confident we will deliver significant growth in both volumes and profits in our corporate benefits this year, but that will come through in the second half," Briggs said.

Resolution, owner of pensions and investment firm Friends Life, is focusing on squeezing savings out of its businesses.

The group value of new business - a measure of profitability - was up 9 percent from the same period in 2012 to 38 million pounds, Resolution said.

New business cash strain - the set-up costs incurred by the company when it sells a new product - improved by 33 million pounds, the company said.

Resolution was created in 2008 by entrepreneur Clive Cowdery to buy underperforming British life insurers and merge them into a more profitable whole.

It spent 4.7 billion pounds on three takeover deals, but called a halt to acquisitions in August last year and said it would instead try to make money for its investors by focusing on the profitability of existing operations.