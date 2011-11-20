* Phoenix confirms talks with Resolution have ended
* Phoenix says has received approach from CVC
* Swiss Re could also bid - Sunday Times
(Recasts; adds Phoenix quote, updates Swiss Re, CVC
reactions)
By Myles Neligan
LONDON, Nov 20 British life insurer Phoenix
Group Holdings (PHNX.L) said it was considering potential
takeover offers, including one from buyout firm CVC [CVC.UL],
after an approach from rival Resolution Ltd RSL.L failed.
"The board is continuing to consider whether CVC's approach
may form the basis of an offer that is appropriate to recommend
to Phoenix's shareholders, although there can be no certainty
that any approach will lead to an offer being made," Phoenix
said in a statement on Sunday.
CVC, which owns home, motor and travel insurer Acromas, and
last year joined forces with rival Apollo to buy non-life
insurer Brit, was not immediately available for comment.
Phoenix also confirmed it had held talks with British
insurance takeover specialist Resolution over a possible
combination of their businesses, but said these discussions
were now over.
Resolution said earlier on Sunday it had held fruitless
talks with Phoenix about buying the company.
The Sunday Times had reported that Resolution was close to
clinching a 1.2 billion pound ($1.9 billion) all-share takeover
of Phoenix, representing a 40 percent premium to its closing
price on Friday.
The newspaper also reported that reinsurer Swiss Re, whose
Admin Re unit specializes in buying insurers such as Phoenix
that are closed to new customers, is also interested in
bidding, as is CVC.
Swiss Re declined to comment.
Resolution, founded in 2008 by entrepreneur Clive Cowdery
to buy weak life insurers and merge them into a profitable
whole, had said in February that it would focus more on
integrating its existing acquisitions than on looking for new
ones as it prepares to sell its enlarged life business by
2014.
The company has so far bought life insurer Friends
Provident, most of Axa's (AXAF.PA) British operations, and BHA,
a unit of private health insurer BUPA.
Taking over Phoenix would have brought back under Cowdery's
control a group of closed life funds that he sold for almost 5
billion pounds in 2007 to Pearl, an earlier incarnation of
Phoenix backed by financier Hugh Osmond.
Phoenix, created from a complex restructuring of Pearl last
year, remains burdened by over 2 billion pounds in debt
incurred to finance that deal.
The company, which ultimately aims to buy more closed life
funds, has said further acquisitions are on hold at least until
it has renegotiated the timing of some payments on its bank
loans.
Phoenix's shares have fallen by a fifth since the start of
the year, underperforming an 18 percent drop in the European
insurance share index .SXIP.
($1 = 0.633 British Pound)