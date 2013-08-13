LONDON Aug 13 British life insurance group
Resolution posted better-than-expected first-half
profits on Tuesday, helped by strong growth in its UK business.
The group, owner of pensions and investment firm Friends
Life, said IFRS-based operating pretax profits rose 17 percent
year-on-year over the six months to end-June to 191 million
pounds ($295.67 million). Analysts at Credit Suisse had forecast
182 million pounds.
The UK division saw new business rise 41 percent to 89
million pounds, although in its international division the value
of new business dropped slightly to 21 million pounds from 22
million pounds.
Resolution, created in 2008 by entrepreneur Clive Cowdery to
buy underperforming British life insurers and merge them into a
more profitable whole, said the total group value of new
business - a measure of profitability - was 97 millon pounds,
unchanged from a year ago, while group margin rose to 2.8
percent.